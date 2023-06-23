Bulgaria: The Missing Gergana Koeva was found Unharmed

Gergana Koeva, who was declared missing, was found unharmed and is now with her family, the Ministry of the Interior announced today, without giving further details.

The 51-year-old woman from Sofia has been missing since June 19, when she left her home in "Borovo" late in the evening, at 10 p.m.

Then her relatives warned her that she might be disoriented.

