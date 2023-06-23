Bulgaria: Tensions between GERB and WCC-DB

"Nobody doubts that there will be no rotation, right?" This was stated by GERB leader Boyko Borissov on the sidelines of parliament regarding the disagreements with the WCC-DB. According to him, they are doing everything "which is on the record" - changing personnel in ministries, agencies, regulators and "appointing their own people everywhere".

Borissov stated that a joint management agreement should be signed.

He added that he will not overthrow the government, despite the disagreements.

"We are in no way pushing the country to war. The entire democratic world is helping Ukraine in whatever way it can. From the first day of the war, Bulgaria exported a huge amount of weapons to Ukraine". Borissov said this in response to President Radev's words that the government is pushing the country closer to war.

"The difference between the production, commercial price and the delivery is twofold. Someone is exporting weapons all the time, and at the same time some commission agents are raking in 40% to 100% profits," said Borissov.

He commented that he had met Lena Borislavova, and in his words he understood the true intentions of "We Coninue the Change" - "to rule the state alone, as well as the parliament, the legislative power, the regulatory bodies. With 63 deputies, everything that can be commanded."

Borissov also said that they have disagreements about the management of the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB). GERB are in favor of Dimitar Radev remaining in his post, while, according to him, WCC have other proposals.

Petkov: WCC-DB will not enter the hall, what is happening is unacceptable

"This morning, the WCC-DB parliamentary group will not enter the hall, because we clearly warned that what is happening is unacceptable. The replacement of Geshev with Sarafov - we asked to listen to the Minister of Justice. We were blocked by the hidden majority of GERB, DPS and 'Vazrazhdane'. Yesterday, three regulators - the Audit Chamber, the BNB and the Health Fund were included in a committee", stated the co-chairman of "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov at a briefing in parliament.

According to him, it is a stipulation for all regulators to have candidates with an impeccable reputation, and this stipulation was violated.

"If anyone thinks that this will be the price - that all regulators will be replaced by this hidden majority of GERB, DPS and 'Vazrazhdane', they are very much mistaken. There is no way we can give the controls to this majority, without discussion, covertly and hastily", added Kiril Petkov.

"Yesterday Borissov said things that are not true, that there is no commitment. There is a commitment to a common legislative program. It is wonderful that GERB believes that there are better laws. It is about demonstrating that there is another majority. Denkov and Gabriel took a commitment that there will be a mechanism for selecting the regulators. Let no one think that there will be a front government. We want agreement for all regulators. We want a clear schedule and a commitment to responsibility," said Hristo Ivanov.

According to him, President Radev turned out to be Sarafov's greatest lawyer.

"The responsible action is to have a government. We want a clear agreement on a mechanism for how the regulators will be filled. We are calling for reason and conversations, and it does not depend on whether there will be one government or another. The government is not broken, but we need to define its character. There are clear commitments, they are violated, we call for reason. When there is a clear commitment, there will be no need to talk through the media. There will be a government if it is a government of reforms," added Hristo Ivanov.

Kiril Petkov specified that today the entire WCC-DB parliamentary group will meet in a meeting to decide what to do.

"After today, we will have a clear declaration of what our actions will be if GERB continues with this approach of slowly changing the agreement and replacing it with another," Kiril Petkov also said and announced that resignation is potentially one of the discussed options.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg