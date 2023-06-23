COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 42 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 42, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,235 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.4 percent.

Two patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, 180 people with a diagnosis of COVID-19 are in hospitals, of which 30 are in intensive care units. There are 13 new hospital admissions.

117 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,268,660 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,747 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, ten doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,078 since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,418 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,308,825 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

