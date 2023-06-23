Weather in Bulgaria: High Temperatures on the Last Day of the Work Week

It will be sunny before noon. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop in places in Western and Central Bulgaria, but only in some mountainous areas will it rain for a short time.

A light wind will blow from the east-southeast. Hot weather with maximum temperatures mostly between 31°C and 36°C, in Sofia - around 31°C.

It will be mostly sunny along the Black Sea with maximum temperatures between 25°C and 28°C. A light to moderate wind will blow from the east-southeast. The excitement of the sea will be 1 - 2 points. The temperature of the sea water is 23-24°C.

It will be mostly sunny and warm in the mountains. After noon, cumulus clouds will develop over the massifs in the western half of the country and in some places it will rain for a short time. A moderate wind will blow from the north-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 24°C, at 2000 meters - around 17°C.

Already before noon on Saturday over the western regions, later during the day and at night on Sunday and in Central Bulgaria, powerful cumulus-rain clouds will develop. There will be short-term precipitation, locally intense, with thunderstorms and hail.

The wind will be oriented from the west-northwest, it will be weak to moderate, cooler air will penetrate with it and the temperatures in Western Bulgaria will start to decrease. To the east, where south-southeasterly winds will increase, they will still be high.

On Sunday, cumulus clouds will develop over many areas, except for the northwest. In places there will be precipitation, thunderstorms, there is also a high probability of hail and local intense phenomena. Temperatures will also drop in the eastern regions.

There will still be conditions for rain showers and thunderstorms early next week, but in fewer places and weaker. There will also be many sunny hours, and from Tuesday the temperatures will start to rise.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology