President Radev: The New Government is pushing Bulgaria ever closer to War

"The course of the new government is to push Bulgaria ever closer to war. I do not consider it appropriate for politicians with modest electoral support to speak and undertake such heavy commitments on behalf of Bulgaria," President Rumen Radev insisted.

He reminded that the main duty of every government is to guarantee the security and tranquility of the Bulgarian citizens.

"The fact that the war is being fought a few hundred kilometers away from us should not reassure us. Apparently, some politicians do not realize the depth of the problem. They look at this war as if they are in a theater and have placed themselves comfortably in the audience with the delusional belief that they will remain only as spectators. It is in the interest not only of us, but of the whole of Europe, to immediately cease hostilities and to search for all possible ways to restore dialogue and peace negotiations and not to fuel this conflict with new and new weapons," said the president. And he continued:

"Anyone who has responsibilities and ambitions in the field of security and defense must be well aware of and adhere not only to the Constitution, but also to the Law on Defense and the decisions of the Constitutional Court, which categorically regulate that the president is the supreme commander as in military as well as in peacetime. Foreign policy is a shared responsibility of the institutions that make decisions and represent Bulgaria. The unilateral imposition of the positions of the executive power does not lead to sustainable decisions".

According to him, the conflict is yet to escalate and grow.

Radev calls for a sober assessment of Bulgaria's place and role in this conflict.

The President expects progress on the "Schengen" topic. According to him, it is completely realistic that Bulgaria will be admitted to Schengen on October 1:

"It also depends on how much the new government will build on what the caretaker cabinet has achieved and how much it will complete what has already been started. That is why I am going to Austria at the chancellor's invitation so that we can continue efforts to strengthen the security of our external border and speed up our Schengen membership".

Radev expressed the opinion that there was already tension during the structuring of the government:

"There was naivety in abundance, but some important things were missing. A coalition agreement, a management program and a preliminary agreement on the second echelon of power were missing. For me, solving these issues will be very difficult against the background of current problems and tasks."

