Bulgaria: The Sofia Metro is Expanding with 6 Stations

In the next few months, the Slatin section of the metro is expected to start, the executive director of "Metropolitan" Stoyan Bratoev announced during the discussion "Electrification of transport - how fast, how far", part of the "Green Week 2023" forum.

A contractor has already been selected for the Slatina section, but time is needed to complete the procedures. The section will be six kilometers long, with six metro stations. From the Military Academy on Evlogi and Hristo Georgievi Blvd. through Geo Milev, Slatina, Arena Sofia and the Tech Park on Tsarigradsko Shosse Blvd., explained Bratoev, quoted by BTA.

The route in question is extremely busy - about 110,000 Sofia residents live and work in the area. According to the head of "Metropolitan", the expected load of the new extension of the line is about 78,000 passengers per day.

