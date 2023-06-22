Bulgaria's Deputy PM: Our priorities are Schengen and Eurozone Membership

Politics | June 22, 2023, Thursday // 19:44
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel

"The priorities of the new government are Bulgaria's accession to Schengen and the Eurozone". This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maryia Gabriel after a meeting with the ambassadors of EU countries, which took place in the Boyana residence.

Among the other priorities of the cabinet, Gabriel points to support for Ukraine and cultural diplomacy. She described the talks with European diplomats as "fruitful". "Bulgaria is a reliable partner and ally. Thank you, ambassadors, for your cooperation and support!” she also wrote on Twitter.

