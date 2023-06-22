11.5% of Bulgarians do not have a Toilet in their Home

Society | June 22, 2023, Thursday // 15:36
Bulgaria: 11.5% of Bulgarians do not have a Toilet in their Home @Pixabay

11.5% of inhabited dwellings in Bulgaria do not have an indoor toilet, 6.9% do not have a bathroom at home. 0.2% of dwellings in cities and 0.7% - in villages are without a source of water, according to data published today by the National Statistical Institute on housing conditions, collected during the fall 2021 census.

The habitable dwellings are 2,603,713. 99.2% of them are in a residential building, 0.6% - in a dormitory, 0.1% in a non-residential building, 1,178 are collective, 1,309 - primitive, and 316 - mobile.

95.3% of the dwellings are occupied by one household, 3.8% are occupied by two, and 0.8% by three or more households.

On average, 2.5 people live in one dwelling, compared to 2.8 in 2011. In cities, the number is 2.4, in villages - 2.5. The most populated are the dwellings in the regions of Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad - 2.8 people on average per inhabited dwelling. The least populated are the dwellings in Gabrovo region- 2.2 people.

88.5% of inhabited dwellings have an indoor toilet, in the building, but outside the dwelling are 3.0%, outside the building - 7.9%, and 0.7% have no toilet at all. In cities - 96.3% of inhabited dwellings have a toilet inside the dwelling, and in villages this percentage is 65.6%. In cities, 0.4% of inhabited dwellings do not have a toilet, and in villages - 1.5%.

93.1% of the inhabited dwellings have a bathroom in the building, but outside the dwelling - 1.9%, outside the building - 2.8%, and 2.2% of the dwellings do not have a bathroom. In cities - 97.3% of inhabited dwellings have a bathroom inside the dwelling, and in villages this percentage is 81.0%. In cities, 0.8% of inhabited dwellings do not have a bathroom, and in villages - 6.3%.

Of all inhabited dwellings, 98.7% are connected to the public water supply. In cities, this share is 99.5%, and in villages - 96.5%. Without a source of water are 0.2% of dwellings in cities and 0.7% in villages.

Regarding the sewage disposal facilities used, there are significant differences between cities and villages. While in cities 94.8% of inhabited dwellings are connected to public sewerage, in villages this share is 27.7%. The main type of sewage in the villages is the septic tank - 37.3% of inhabited dwellings. 1.8% of inhabited dwellings in villages and 0.3% - in cities are without sewerage.

Priorities

The first priority for households is the availability of a refrigerator. 91.6% of inhabited dwellings have a refrigerator and/or freezer, 84.7% - an automatic washing machine. There are almost no differences between cities and villages.

68.2% in cities and 50.5% in villages have mobile devices (tablet, smartphone); with a computer (including portable) - 53.2% in cities and 25.4% in villages; with air conditioning - 49.9% in cities, and 21.8% in villages; with a dishwasher - 21.0% in cities and 9.1% in villages; with a dryer - 16.4% in cities, and 6.9% - in villages.

There are so-called "smart devices" or robots in 5.9% of inhabited dwellings. In the cities, they are in 7.2% of the inhabited dwellings, and in the villages - 2.1%.

In 67.7% of inhabited dwellings, households use a mobile phone, landline - only 10.1%. Fixed Internet access is available in 50.9% of inhabited dwellings, and mobile - in 52.2%. Cable TV is available in 55.6% of inhabited dwellings, and satellite - in 22.5%.

Almost half of the inhabited dwellings (47.7%) are heated with electricity, 36.3% - with wood, 13.3% - with heat energy from a central source, 4.8% - with coal, 4.1% - with pellets, 2.5% - with natural gas from a central source.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/NSI

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: toilet, Bulgarians, dwellings
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria