11.5% of Bulgarians do not have a Toilet in their Home

11.5% of inhabited dwellings in Bulgaria do not have an indoor toilet, 6.9% do not have a bathroom at home. 0.2% of dwellings in cities and 0.7% - in villages are without a source of water, according to data published today by the National Statistical Institute on housing conditions, collected during the fall 2021 census.

The habitable dwellings are 2,603,713. 99.2% of them are in a residential building, 0.6% - in a dormitory, 0.1% in a non-residential building, 1,178 are collective, 1,309 - primitive, and 316 - mobile.

95.3% of the dwellings are occupied by one household, 3.8% are occupied by two, and 0.8% by three or more households.

On average, 2.5 people live in one dwelling, compared to 2.8 in 2011. In cities, the number is 2.4, in villages - 2.5. The most populated are the dwellings in the regions of Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad - 2.8 people on average per inhabited dwelling. The least populated are the dwellings in Gabrovo region- 2.2 people.

88.5% of inhabited dwellings have an indoor toilet, in the building, but outside the dwelling are 3.0%, outside the building - 7.9%, and 0.7% have no toilet at all. In cities - 96.3% of inhabited dwellings have a toilet inside the dwelling, and in villages this percentage is 65.6%. In cities, 0.4% of inhabited dwellings do not have a toilet, and in villages - 1.5%.

93.1% of the inhabited dwellings have a bathroom in the building, but outside the dwelling - 1.9%, outside the building - 2.8%, and 2.2% of the dwellings do not have a bathroom. In cities - 97.3% of inhabited dwellings have a bathroom inside the dwelling, and in villages this percentage is 81.0%. In cities, 0.8% of inhabited dwellings do not have a bathroom, and in villages - 6.3%.

Of all inhabited dwellings, 98.7% are connected to the public water supply. In cities, this share is 99.5%, and in villages - 96.5%. Without a source of water are 0.2% of dwellings in cities and 0.7% in villages.

Regarding the sewage disposal facilities used, there are significant differences between cities and villages. While in cities 94.8% of inhabited dwellings are connected to public sewerage, in villages this share is 27.7%. The main type of sewage in the villages is the septic tank - 37.3% of inhabited dwellings. 1.8% of inhabited dwellings in villages and 0.3% - in cities are without sewerage.

Priorities

The first priority for households is the availability of a refrigerator. 91.6% of inhabited dwellings have a refrigerator and/or freezer, 84.7% - an automatic washing machine. There are almost no differences between cities and villages.

68.2% in cities and 50.5% in villages have mobile devices (tablet, smartphone); with a computer (including portable) - 53.2% in cities and 25.4% in villages; with air conditioning - 49.9% in cities, and 21.8% in villages; with a dishwasher - 21.0% in cities and 9.1% in villages; with a dryer - 16.4% in cities, and 6.9% - in villages.

There are so-called "smart devices" or robots in 5.9% of inhabited dwellings. In the cities, they are in 7.2% of the inhabited dwellings, and in the villages - 2.1%.

In 67.7% of inhabited dwellings, households use a mobile phone, landline - only 10.1%. Fixed Internet access is available in 50.9% of inhabited dwellings, and mobile - in 52.2%. Cable TV is available in 55.6% of inhabited dwellings, and satellite - in 22.5%.

Almost half of the inhabited dwellings (47.7%) are heated with electricity, 36.3% - with wood, 13.3% - with heat energy from a central source, 4.8% - with coal, 4.1% - with pellets, 2.5% - with natural gas from a central source.

/NSI