2023: Vienna is again the Best City to Live in the World

Vienna has once again been named the best city to live in the world. Last night, the annual ranking of the "Economist Intelligence Unit" was released, according to which the Austrian capital is ranked first for the fourth time in the last five years, the Austrian public radio and television ORF reported.

The second place belongs to the Danish capital Copenhagen, followed by two Australian cities - Melbourne and Sydney and after them is the Canadian city of Vancouver. Zurich, last year third, now occupies sixth place.

ORF notes that there is no German city in the top ten. Stuttgart has come a long way and ranks 25th.

In front of it is Paris. According to the authors of the study, the large demonstrations against the pension reform lowered the ranking of the French capital, which was 19th last year. For comparison, London ranked 46th this year, and New York - 69th.

The ranking of cities is based on 30 criteria such as stability, healthcare system, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. Vienna offers an ideal combination of the five factors, the study says. The only drawback of the city is the lack of major sporting events.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg