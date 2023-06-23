Bulgarian Authorities are looking for a Missing Woman from Sofia who Disappeared 4 days ago (UPDATED)

UPDATE 23.06.2023: The woman has been found and is safe.

The Sofia Police is looking for Gergana Ivanova Koeva, 51, from Sofia, at the request of her relatives. According to the relatives, she left her home in the residential area "Borovo" late in the evening at 10:00 p.m. on June 19 and has been missing since then.

Gergana Koeva is about one meter and 55 cm tall, with a normal build, short and straight brown hair tied in a ponytail, with brown eyes.

According to information from relatives, she is wearing blue jeans, a gray vest, and white sneakers. She's probably disoriented.

The police appeals to people who recognize the missing woman and have information on where she can be found, to report her on phone number 112, or +359 02/9821760; + 359 02/9821755 or in the nearest regional office of the Ministry of the Interior.

