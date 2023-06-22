Day 484 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Zelensky claims Russia is preparing a Terrorist Act with a Radiation Leak at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Day 484 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Zelensky : Russia is preparing a terrorist act with a radiation leak at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Scholz promised security guarantees to Kyiv , but not quick NATO membership

Tension with Zelensky : Klitschko saw political pressure and a smear campaign

The scientist who created the Russian hydrogen bomb was found dead

The EC paid out EUR 1.5 billion in aid to Ukraine

Russian authorities: Ukraine struck the bridges between Crimea and Kherson

Again a Bulgarian trace in the sabotage of "Nord Stream", Poland denied that it was a "base" for the action

Ukrainian progress in fighting in the southern part of the country; allies promised Kyiv billions for reconstruction

Russia fired a missile at Budanov's headquarters but missed the target

Three people died and five were injured in a gas explosion in a residential area in Kyiv

"Politico": The West is considering training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in Romania



Zelensky: Russia is preparing a terrorist act with a radiation leak at the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russia is considering a scenario of a terrorist attack at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant with a release of radiation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said today in a video message posted on his Telegram channel.

"We have just received a report from our intelligence and the Security Service of Ukraine. The intelligence has received information that Russia is considering a terrorist attack scenario at the Zaporizhzhia NPP - a terrorist attack with a release of radiation. They have prepared everything for this. Unfortunately, I had to remind more than once that radiation knows no state borders and only the direction of the wind depends on whom it will hit," said the Ukrainian president.

He added that Ukraine is passing on the information and all the evidence to the partners.

"Europe, America, China, Brazil, India, the Arab world, Africa - all countries, absolutely everyone should know this. International organizations. Everyone. There should never be terrorist attacks on nuclear power plants. This time there should not be Kakhovka: the world has been warned, so the world can and must act," Zelensky stressed.

Zelensky did not specify what evidence the intelligence agencies' claim was based on.

Russia occupied Europe's largest nuclear power plant shortly after its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last February, Reuters notes.

The Kremlin said Ukraine's claim that Russia was preparing to carry out a "terrorist attack" was "yet another lie". Inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency recently visited the plant and gave it very high marks, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Scholz promised security guarantees to Kyiv, but not quick NATO membership

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised long-term security guarantees to Ukraine, but dashed Kyiv's hopes for quick NATO accession, Reuters reported.

"We have to take a sober look at the current situation," Scholz told German lawmakers in a speech to parliament, adding that the government in Kyiv had only admitted that the country would not be able to join NATO as long as the war continued.

"That's why I suggest that we focus on the main priority (at the NATO summit) in Vilnius (in mid-July), namely strengthening Ukraine's combat power," Scholz pointed out.

Berlin and its partners in the G7 and the European Union are working on long-term security guarantees for Kyiv, he noted.

"Our goal is...sustained military support for Ukraine, including with modern Western weapons, and strengthening Ukraine's economic resilience while defending itself against Russian aggression," he said.

NATO countries are debating what to offer Kyiv when the alliance's leaders meet in Vilnius on July 11-12.

While Kyiv and its closest allies in Eastern Europe have called for concrete steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership, Western governments such as the United States and Germany are wary of any move that could bring the alliance closer to war with Russia.

The British foreign minister commented on Wednesday that his country would provide strong support for Ukraine's rapid accession to NATO, Politico reported.

At a press conference on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Summit in London, James Cleverly said Britain would back proposals to allow Kyiv to skip the so-called Membership Action Plan to join NATO.

The Alliance launched this plan in 1999 to help candidate countries meet NATO standards and prepare for future membership.

During this phase, candidates for membership receive advice, assistance and practical support to carry out military and democratic reforms, but participation does not guarantee that they will be accepted into NATO. Dropping the plan would ease Ukraine's entry into the transatlantic alliance and would be a compromise between eastern European allies who want the war-torn country to gain immediate membership and other Western countries who fear Ukraine's admission to NATO would heighten tensions with Russia and they believe that Kiev needs to deal with problems such as corruption.

Cleverley said Ukraine had developed "incredibly quickly" and referred to recent comments by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who said Kyiv was already meeting "many of the requirements" of the membership action plan.

US President Joe Biden would also welcome the removal of this element of Ukraine's entry into NATO, according to two US officials.

An official announcement will most likely come at the NATO summit in July in Vilnius, Lithuania. French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna was more cautious about the idea, but said circumstances had changed since 2008, when Ukraine was last offered NATO membership on the condition that it met the criteria set out in the action plan, reported The Guardian.

She stated: "Maybe we won't require the membership action plan mechanism - maybe not, I say maybe not - that was planned in 2008. We're a long way from 2008. It's been a while, the situation is completely different."

According to Cleverly, all NATO allies support this idea of giving Ukraine a fast track to NATO membership of the type offered to Sweden and Finland earlier this year, the Guardian adds.

Tension with Zelensky: Klitschko saw political pressure and a smear campaign

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, spoke of a "severe smear campaign to discredit the capital's authorities" and himself in a video message published on Facebook and Telegram.

According to Klitschko, the purpose of the campaign is to force him out of office. The former boxing champion did not mention Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, but his future is uncertain after public outcry over the death of three people in a Russian attack on Kyiv.

Then an air raid shelter turned out to be locked and an inspection of all sites in the Ukrainian capital was ordered. It turned out that less than half of the 4,655 shelters are freely accessible, and only 15 percent meet all the necessary conditions.

Accusations were exchanged between Klitschko and the presidential administration for what happened, although the mayor admitted that he bears some responsibility.

Klitschko explained that the authorities' checks - which entered a new phase after a senior security official in Kyiv turned up as a "suspect" this week - were creating "chaos in the governance of the capital" and do so in wartime.

“Endless raids, paralyzing the work of departments and services in the city, in wartime wreak havoc on the management of the capital. Are we talking about objectivity and lack of political motives? Did we win? Aren't there other challenges if Klitschko is the main problem?” asked the mayor of Kyiv.

The mayor of Kyiv still ruled out "political battles" as an option in the course of the Russian invasion, although his name was mentioned as an opponent of Zelensky before the presidential election, before Russia invaded Ukraine.

Since yesterday, Roman Tkachuk, director of the Department of Municipal Security in Kyiv, has been under house arrest because of the shelters case.

The scientist who created the Russian hydrogen bomb was found dead

The scientist who created the Russian hydrogen bomb was found dead in his apartment in Moscow. The 92-year-old physicist Grigory Klinishov hanged himself, reports "Daily Mail".

He left a suicide note, but details of it have not been released by Russian investigators. According to local media, Klinishov committed suicide on June 17.

He was awarded the Lenin Prize for his contribution to the physical and mathematical sciences in 1962. He was among the creators of the first Soviet two-stage hydrogen bomb, known as the RDS-37 and first tested in 1955 at a nuclear test site in the steppes of Eastern Kazakhstan.

The EC paid out EUR 1.5 billion in aid to Ukraine

The European Commission paid 1.5 billion euros of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, which is part of the total package of 18 billion euros.

These funds are intended to help the country continue to pay salaries and pensions, as well as keep hospitals, schools and shelters for displaced people running.

The payment was made after the Commission found at the end of April that Ukraine was making satisfactory progress in implementing the agreed terms of the policies and meeting the requirements to ensure transparent and efficient use of the funds.

Russian authorities: Ukraine struck the bridges between Crimea and Kherson

The Ukrainian army has struck the bridges connecting the annexed Crimean peninsula with the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson Oblast.

This was announced by the head of Crimea Sergey Aksyonov and Vladimir Saldo, who was appointed by the occupation authorities as the governor of the Kherson Oblast.

According to Aksyonov, one of the Chongar Bridges was attacked on the night of June 21-22, and no one was injured. Saldo talks about damage to the bridges with the Storm Shadow missiles given by Britain. According to him, the bridges will be repaired quickly.

The Ukrainian army has struck the bridges connecting the annexed Crimean peninsula with the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region.

There are two Chongar bridges - railway and road. The most direct route between Melitopol, occupied by the Russians, and the Crimea passes through Chongar. It is believed that Melitopol is one of the directions of the Ukrainian counteroffensive that began this month.

Ukraine is due to comment two days after Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Kyiv was preparing strikes on Crimea with Storm Shadow missiles and US HIMARS multiple launch systems.

The latter were used last summer for attacks on the Antonovsky Bridge before the offensive to capture Kherson.

????/1. This morning on ~5 am, there were strikes on road bridges connecting Crimea with the Kherson region near Chongar. Looks like both Chongar bridges were targeted. pic.twitter.com/KNtNZhUqCG — Special Kherson Cat ???????????? (@bayraktar_1love) June 22, 2023

Again a Bulgarian trace in the sabotage of "Nord Stream", Poland denied that it was a "base" for the action

There is no evidence to suggest that Poland was used as a hub for sabotage against Nord Stream, prosecutors in Warsaw said today, rejecting reports that the team that blew up the gas pipelines may have used Polish territory as a base of operations.

There is also no direct evidence to support the claim that the Andromeda, the 15-metre yacht believed to have been used in the explosions, was actually involved in the sabotage.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that German investigators were examining evidence suggesting that the saboteurs used Poland as their base in the attack on the Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea in September.

"The opinion that 'Poland was a logistics hub for the operation to blow up Nord Stream' is completely false and is not supported by evidence during the investigation," announced the Polish National Prosecutor's Office, which added that there was no evidence and that Polish citizens were participated in the explosion.

According to the Wall Street Journal, German investigators have recreated the Andromeda's two-week voyage. According to people in the know, the strike group planted deep-sea explosives on the Nord Stream 1 before they set sail for Poland.

The Polish prosecutor's office states that the "Andromeda" sailed to Poland from the German island of Rügen and spent 12 hours in a Polish port:

"The revelations of the investigation show that during the stay of the yacht in a Polish port nothing was loaded on board and the crew was checked by the Polish coast guard".

The Polish newspaper "Rzeczpospolita" quoted the Polish prosecutor's office that there were six people on board the yacht and that they had Bulgarian passports, Reuters notes.

In March, Spiegel, citing data from the investigation, reported that the yacht was chartered with a forged Bulgarian passport.

Ukrainian progress in fighting in the southern part of the country; allies promised Kyiv billions for reconstruction

Ukraine reported new Russian missile attacks and progress in fighting in the south of the country. Ukraine's allies have pledged billions for its recovery.

Ukrainian forces are advancing in the southern part of the country. This was stated by the country's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his traditional evening address.

At the same time, Zelensky admitted that progress on the battlefield is slower than desired.

Ukrainian military intelligence confirmed that a Russian missile strike was aimed at its headquarters. The attack was carried out at the end of May, but according to Kyiv, "it achieved neither the desired nor the announced goal".

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin commented that there was a lull on the front as the Ukrainian army regrouped after heavy losses in attempts to perform the counteroffensive. Putin announced the rearmament of the Russian forces, within the framework of which combat regiments will begin to receive installations with the new Sarmat heavy missiles.

In the European Union, an agreement was reached at the ministerial level on the 11th sanctions package against Russia. Its main purpose is to counter the circumvention of the restrictions, and for this purpose third countries that help Moscow will be sanctioned.

Ukraine will need more than billion more to rebuild over the next 12 months, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at a conference in London where the United States, Britain and the European Union pledged additional aid to Kyiv.

Russia fired a missile at Budanov's headquarters but missed the target

Ukrainian military intelligence confirmed that a Russian missile strike was aimed at its headquarters. The attack was carried out at the end of May, but "it did not achieve either the desired or the announced goal," said the agency's spokesman Andriy Yusov on Ukrainian television, DPA reported.

Among others, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the missile strike.

The Russian leadership has repeatedly threatened to strike "decision-making centers" in Ukraine since it launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The first information about an attack on the headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs appeared on May 29. Then eyewitnesses reported explosions on Kyiv's Rybalskyi Island in the Dnieper River.

Kyiv made no official statement at the time. Even now, Yusov does not comment on the consequences of the attack, stating that he will do so only after the end of the war.

Some Russian media reported that the head of the Military Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, was also wounded in the shelling.

After weeks of silence, Budanov reappeared on Ukrainian television yesterday. It seems that he did not suffer any visible injuries, DPA said, quoted by BTA.

Budanov is alive. This is a real video with a real human being in it moving around and discussing current events.



I got it wrong, sorry everyone. pic.twitter.com/ktpQRRFoGa — Korobochka (コロボ) ????????✝️???????? (@cirnosad) June 21, 2023

Three people died and five were injured in a gas explosion in a residential area in Kyiv

At least three people were killed and five were injured in an explosion, possibly caused by a gas leak, that partially destroyed a 15-story apartment building in Kyiv today, according to new figures announced by the Ukrainian prosecutor's office, AFP reported.

The previous data was about two victims - men. Around noon, the third body - that of a woman - was discovered under the rubble of the sixth floor, the Ukrainian prosecutor's office reported оn Telegram.

The explosion, which completely destroyed several apartments on different floors of the building in a residential area in eastern Kyiv, occurred in the middle of the night "probably due to a gas leak," she said.

Rescuers are checking how many people may be under the debris, the prosecutor's office said, adding that it had launched an investigation into a "violation of safety rules".

So far, rescuers have managed to pull 20 people alive from under the debris, the State Emergency Service reported for its part, which published photos of the partially destroyed building, the walls of which were blackened by smoke.

"Politico": The West is considering training Ukrainian F-16 pilots in Romania

A coalition of Western nations is eyeing Romania as a possible location to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, according to three people familiar with the planning, indicating that NATO countries are moving closer to launching a program that could send the fighter jets to the Ukrainian sky within months, "Politico" reported, quoted by BTA.

"Romania is one of the places the coalition is looking to conduct training," a Western official, who spoke on condition of anonymity along with a current and former US Defense Department official, told the media.

Work is underway to reach an agreement to conduct fighter pilot training in Romania, current and former Pentagon officials said. Lockheed Martin, which makes the F-16, is likely to conduct the training, they added.

A Lockheed spokesman pointed to comments by the company's chief operating officer, Frank St. John, this week that the company was ready to train Ukrainian pilots to fly and maintain the F-16 as soon as Western nations agreed to send them.

Details of the training program have been slow to emerge since President Joe Biden endorsed the effort last month. The Netherlands and Denmark are leading the multinational training effort, but the partners have not yet decided which countries will provide the planes needed for the training, Politico said.

