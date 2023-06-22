COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 40 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The confirmed new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 40, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,735 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 2.3 percent.

One patient with confirmed coronavirus infection died.

Currently, there are 189 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19. Of these, 29 are in intensive care units. There are 16 new hospital admissions.

29 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,268,543 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,824 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 13 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 4,613,068 vaccines have been given since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,416 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,308,783 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal