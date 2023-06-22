Weather in Bulgaria: Sunny and Hot today with Afternoon Rain Showers

Maximum temperatures in most areas today will be between 29°C and 34°C, in Sofia - around 29°C.

Sunny weather will prevail. Around and after noon, cumulus clouds will develop and in some places, mainly in the mountainous, northwestern and extreme eastern regions, short-term rain will fall, it is also possible to thunder. A weak, mostly northeasterly wind will blow.

And along the Black Sea it will be mostly sunny, around and after noon with cumulus clouds. Short-term rain will fall only in isolated places. A weak, mostly easterly wind will blow. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 29°C. The temperature of the sea water is 22°-23°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1 point.

It will be mostly sunny in the mountains. Around noon and in the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop and in some places it will rain, it is also possible to thunder. A light wind will blow from the north-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 22°C, at 2000 meters - around 15°C.

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny, around and after noon - with cumulus clouds, more significant mainly over the mountainous regions in Western Bulgaria. In some places there will be short-term rain, there will be thunder. The wind will be light, from the southeast. Temperatures will rise a little more and the maximum will be between 31°C and 36°C, along the Black Sea 24°-26°C.

Already before noon on Saturday over the western regions, later during the day and at night on Sunday and in Central Bulgaria, powerful cumulus-rain clouds will develop. There will be short-term precipitation, locally intense, with thunderstorms and hail. The wind will be from the west-northwest, light to moderate, and will bring relatively cool air with it. On Saturday, temperatures in Western Bulgaria will start to drop, in the east, where the wind from the south-southeast will intensify, they will still be high.

On Sunday, cumulus and cumulus-rain clouds will develop over many areas, mainly in southern and eastern Bulgaria. In some places there will be precipitation, thunderstorms, there is also a high probability of hail. Temperatures will also drop in the eastern regions.

On the first day of next week, there will still be conditions for brief showers and thunderstorms, but in fewer and weaker places, there will also be plenty of sunny hours.

