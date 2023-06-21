Explosion at the Romanian Petromidia Refinery on the Black Sea coast

A large explosion occurred at the Romanian oil refinery Petromidia in Navodari, Romania - on the coast of the Black Sea. This was reported by the Romanian media digi24.ro.

According to initial data, the explosion was followed by a fire. A video with the consequences of the explosion also appeared on social networks.

blast occurs at Romania's black sea petromidia refinery, emergency response unit says - Reuters



The so-called red intervention plan has been activated. Nine special fire trucks were dispatched to the scene.

And right now, thick smoke is rising over the refinery.

In July 2021, another explosion in Petromidia, followed by a fire, killed one person and injured five others.

