Bulgaria’s PM will lead the Delegation to the NATO Summit

The government approved the composition of the Bulgarian delegation for the NATO Summit on July 11-12 in Vilnius. The delegation led by Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov includes Minister of Defense Todor Tagarev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tihomir Stoychev and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov.

The summit will take place against the backdrop of a radically changed strategic security environment brought about by Russia's unprovoked and unjust war against Ukraine, the Ministerial Council said in a statement.

The main outcomes of the Vilnius summit, related to the continuation of the Alliance's political and practical support for Ukraine, building on decisions to strengthen NATO's deterrence and defense capabilities, and the adoption of a new defense investment commitment, are a priority of the executive branch and are within the competences of the relevant ministers, the Council of Ministers emphasizes.

The commitments directly affect the management of state policy in the field of international relations, as well as in the field of defense and the general management of the Armed Forces.

