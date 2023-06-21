At First Reading: The Bulgarian Anti-Corruption Commission will be Divided in Two

The Anti-Corruption Commission i.e. the Commission for Combating Corruption and Confiscation of Illegally Acquired Property (KPKONPI) will be divided in two.

This was decided by the parliament, adopting in the first reading the Law on combating corruption among persons occupying high public positions.

Three projects were discussed. With 142 votes "for", 12 "against" and 60 abstentions, the text submitted by GERB-SDS was adopted. It also received the support of WCC-DB and DPS.

The proposals of WCC-DB and the Council of Ministers were rejected.

The bill of GERB-SDS was supported by WCC-DB and DPS. This gave rise to criticism from the opposition mainly towards WCC-DB. Tsoncho Ganev from "Vazrazhdane" said:

"You can't eat honey with the bear. You will fulfill, as you can see, everything that Borissov and Peevski want. What happens, how it happens is decided in the DPS room".

And the chairman of the parliamentary group of "There Is Such a People" Toshko Yordanov accused his former coalition partners of trying to control the Anti-Corruption Commission for a long time and turn it into a club (bat):

"And that is why we are observing this disgusting embrace in this draft law with the struggle between the two lobbies of WCC and GERB who will control the future KPKONPI and the two commissions, because the creation of a club in the hands of Kiril Petkov does not mean anything different from a club in the hands of Boyko Borissov, so - yes, KPKONPI for you is only a club".

GERB-SDS and WCC-DB rejected the accusations. According to Nikola Minchev, they are trying to prevent precisely the bad legacy of the previous Anti-Corruption Commission:

"And in no case should the new commissions be turned into such bodies. In a political sense, this can only be negative."

Manuel Manev added:

"There cannot be a commission or any agency or any office in this country that can be called, thought of, or dreamed of a club. That you praise them clubs is perhaps because you think that you will keep them from the right end".

Due to time running out in the plenary session, MPs were unable to adopt changes to the Law on the Export Control of Defense-Related Products and Dual-Use Products and Technologies, which envisage the Ministers of Economy and Industry and Innovation and Growth supplementing, suspending or revoking already issued certificates.

