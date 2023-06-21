Bulgaria: Head of the Council for Electronic Media claims that the Massacres in Bucha are Propaganda

The Chairwoman of the Bulgarian Council for Electronic Media (CEM) Sonia Momchilova claims that the news about the massacres of Ukrainians in the city of Bucha near Kyiv is propaganda.

"Just as there is Russian propaganda, we cannot deny that there is also in the opposite direction. You know about 'Putin's illness', about the claim that he was replaced, about the claim that he died, Bucha and so on," said Momchilova, who represents the presidential quota in the media regulator. She made these statements on Asen Genov's podcast "Контракоментар".

Momchilova added that without "historical distance one cannot assess where the truth died, which during war is the first victim".

"Not only should this position not be represented by a person of your thinking, but you should bear the full responsibility for being personally responsible for this gulf between us which you claim had become so great. The whole interview I recommend you to look in the comments and never again ask yourself why the media is like this, who plays with this tool and how it alienates us from each other. #RESIGNATION", Kremena Kuneva, a deputy in the 48th National Assembly, wrote on Facebook.

On March 31, 2022, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the city of Bucha from a Russian occupation that lasted 33 days. Since the end of the occupation, authorities in Ukraine have reported 1,400 deaths, including 37 children. More than 175 people were found in mass graves and torture chambers. The International Criminal Court began investigations, and on March 17 of this year issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin.

