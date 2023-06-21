Bulgaria: Iliana Ivanova is GERB's nominee for European Commissioner

Iliana Ivanova, a member of the European Court of Auditors, is GERB's nominee for European Commissioner, said party leader Boyko Borissov.

"A very well-known face in Brussels, and our commissioner is very important, since I was once involved when they made presidents of the EP, the EU and the EC, and then a quota was left for Bulgaria for a woman with a very good portfolio from the EPP and GERB. And today we decided on Iliana Ivanova - a very well-known face in Brussels, very competent", commented Boyko Borissov.

According to Borisov, the promotion of two candidates will not bring tension with WCC-DB, because they have no political family apart from the fact that "Democratic Bulgaria" is part of the EPP, as well as GERB. He pointed out that the Bulgarian European Commissioner should be nominated by the largest parliamentary-represented party in Bulgaria.

Earlier today, it became clear that WCC-DB's nomination for European Commissioner is Daniel Laurer.

The leader of GERB commented on his refusal to give a DNA sample related to the "Barcelonagate" case. According to him, the case is being used to benefit the political ambitions of the until recently Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev.

"For foreign children to give a sample - do you give a sample for your children? Oh, stop it. In the last 2-3 weeks, once again, someone who wants to form a political party starts dealing with Boyko Borissov, even violating his official duties and commitments. All this, these few weeks, was to make the basis of a political party. Geshev did not touch DPS even once, and he wants the immunities of me and Kiril Petkov," said Borissov

He pointed out that for years he was without immunity, but the prosecutor's office reacted only at that moment.

"I haven't had immunity for years. And when a person wants to build a party on my back... it was the same with Barekov and with Yane Yanev and with BSP. It is visible and obvious that Geshev wants to discredit me and Kiril Petkov, because we are hindering his political project," said Borissov.

He pointed out that he neither participated in the overthrow of Ivan Geshev, nor in the election of Borislav Sarafov and his deputy Maria Pavlova, who until yesterday was the deputy minister of justice.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg