Day 483 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Britain, the EU and the US Pledged Billions of Dollars for the Reconstruction of the Country

Britain, the EU and the US pledged billions of dollars for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Britain, the United States and the EU have pledged billions of dollars to support Ukraine's recovery. This happened at the Conference on Reconstruction of Ukraine, which opened today in London, attended by more than 1,000 foreign guests from more than 60 countries, including political leaders, representatives of non-governmental organizations and hundreds of businessmen and entrepreneurs.

After 16 months of war that has destroyed homes, hospitals and vital infrastructure in Ukraine, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was adamant at the opening of the conference that Russia must pay for reconstruction. He announced that Britain would provide loan guarantees worth $3 billion and also announced a measure to overcome the problem for most companies of investing in Ukraine amid the war. This is the so-called "War Risk Insurance Framework" and is effectively insurance against war damage and destruction.

After Rishi Sunak, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU would provide Ukraine with 50 billion euros for the period 2024-2027, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken offered additional aid of $1.3 billion, mainly aimed at the energy sector.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who took part in the conference virtually, thanked for the support, but insisted that Kyiv needs concrete commitments on projects that will help Ukraine not only to recover, but also to become a “powerful member state of the western world”. Zelensky added that Ukraine has "managed to unite the EU as it has never been united before".

Sunak: Russia must pay for the recovery of Ukraine

“It is clear that Russia must pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine”, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at the opening in London of the Conference on the Reconstruction of Ukraine.

In his speech opening the conference, Rishi Sunak began by praising the spirit of the Ukrainian people. "Russia wants to destroy the Ukrainian economy, but the people on the streets of Kyiv are standing up," Sunak said.

"Ukraine's courage on the battlefield must be matched by the vision of the private sector to help the country recover," added the British prime minister. He announced $3 billion in UK support over the next three years.

Immediately after Rishi Sunak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky joined via video link. He thanked for the support that Great Britain gives to his country. "We defend Ukraine and thus defend freedom. And when we build Ukraine, we will build freedom. Country, region, continent, world: This is a global task," noted Zelensky and emphasized that specific actions are needed.

EU countries reached initial agreement on new sanctions against Russia

The EU countries reached an initial agreement at ambassadorial level on the eleventh round of sanctions against Russia, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU announced. The new sanctions provide for the improvement of measures against the circumvention of already imposed restrictions against Russian representatives, citizens and organizations.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen expressed her satisfaction with the decision. It would deal another blow to President Vladimir Putin's war machine by further tightening export restrictions, targeting pro-Kremlin organizations, she tweeted. The new sanctions will prevent Russia from obtaining goods covered by the sanctions, she added.

Zelensky: The counteroffensive is going slowly, this is not a Hollywood movie

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is going "slower than we would like", but explained that this is not a "Hollywood movie".

"Some people think this is a Hollywood movie and they expect instant results. But that's not the case. People's lives are at stake," the president told the BBC.

Zelensky said that military progress is not easy at all because the Russians have mined 200,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.

"Whatever some people want, in particular the attempts to put pressure on us, with all due respect, we will move forward on the battlefield in the way we think is best," Zelensky added.

He stressed the need to give Ukraine security guarantees from NATO, but said the ultimate goal is for the country to become a member of the alliance.

Asked how he sees the end of the war, Zelensky said that "battlefield victories are necessary" and that Ukraine will never sit down at the negotiating table, regardless of who is president in Moscow, if the Russian occupiers remain on Ukrainian territory.

"No matter how far we go in our counteroffensive, we will not move to a frozen conflict because that would be a meaningless development for Ukraine," he said.

British intelligence: Russia prepares for a battle for Crimea

Fierce fighting in southern Ukraine continues. In recent weeks, however, the Russian occupiers have been making significant efforts to build defensive lines deep in the rear, particularly on the approaches to occupied Crimea, British intelligence said.

"This includes an extensive 9km defensive strip 3.5km north of the city of Armyansk, on the narrow land link connecting Crimea with Kherson Oblast," London-based analysts said.

British intelligence claims that the construction of these sophisticated defense facilities indicate that the Russian command believes that the VSU is capable of directly attacking the occupied peninsula.

"Russia still considers maintaining control over the peninsula as its top political priority," the analysts emphasize.

Russia occupied Crimea in 2014.

Russia has mined the cooling system of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, Kyiv claims

"Russia has mined the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, including the water reservoir of the reactors' cooling system. If they detonate it, there is a high probability that there will be significant problems." This was stated on Tuesday by the head of Ukraine's military intelligence in an interview with a local TV channel, and so far Russia has not refuted his claims.

Kirilo Budanov appeared live via video link in a program of "1+1" television, not providing evidence of the mining of the walls of the artificial lake, which is already being put to a serious test because of the draining of the water in the Kakhovka reservoir after an explosion that broke the wall.

With a total of 6 nuclear units, ZNNP is the largest plant in Europe and one of the largest in the world. It was occupied soon after the beginning of the Russian aggression at the end of February 2022, and was later annexed - the first such case in world history. On the occasion of Budanov's words, graphs appeared again, on which it is explained that in the event of a reactor explosion there, the access-prohibited zone will cover up to 30 thousand square km, and radioactive contamination (depending on the meteorological situation) may cover 2 million sq. km. Ukraine and parts of Russia, Belarus, Romania, Moldova, Bulgaria, and maybe it will be felt in Turkey as well.

On Friday, in an interview with NBC, President Volodymyr Zelensky also said that "Russia wants to blow up the [Zaporizhzhia] NPP because, as with the wall [of the Kakhovka Reservoir], they are not interested in security in Ukraine, but constantly need destabilization here, for for the world to pressure Ukraine to stop this conflict".

In the interview, which Budanov gave apparently to refute Russian speculation that he was killed in a missile attack on May 29, he said there had been a deliberate sabotage against the dam wall at Nova Kakhovka. According to him, half an hour before its destruction, a command was heard on the radio frequencies of the Russian army for the units located in the power plant on the wall to leave immediately.

"At the same time, a group with a special assignment arrived. And what happened, happened" said Budanov.

He also claimed that "all the Russian units nearby did not know that this action was going to happen, and this event took them by surprise in the same way that it took everyone else."

The claims of the warring parties in the situation of active hostilities are very difficult to verify for credibility, media around the world have emphasized for more than a year. Kyiv and Moscow accuse each other of bombing the plant and its facilities, and international attempts to build a demilitarized zone around it have failed.

On Monday, Sergei Naryshkin, Russia's foreign intelligence director, said he hoped the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the European Union would monitor actions in Ukraine that could signal Kyiv is working on a "dirty bomb." He provided no documentary basis for his claim that "spent fuel" was secretly sent from the Rivne nuclear power plant in western Ukraine to a storage facility in Chernobyl in northern Ukraine, which could only be explained by Kyiv's intention to combine radioactive material with explosives.

The IAEA responded that all nuclear materials in Ukraine are under control and know where they are being moved, including the shipment Naryshkin was talking about. "It has reached its final destination in the central repository for spent nuclear fuel in Chernobyl and is there under the protection of the IAEA," the announcement added.

The comparison between Zaporizhzhia and Chernobyl NPP is incorrect, as the reactors (the older RBMK-1000 vs the more modern VVER-1000/320) are of different degrees of security and water is used differently, but the common factor is the human factor and the danger in Zaporizhzhia to repeat the human error of the personnel of April 1986.

During a war, however, it is not clear how the resources of not only Ukraine or Russia, but also the world, could be mobilized in the event of an accident in a combat zone.

Another night with an air alert in a number of settlements in Ukraine

An air alert was again declared in Ukrainian regions that night. The military has recorded the movement of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Sirens sounded in Sumy, Poltava, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and other oblasts. An alert due to the threat of unmanned aerial vehicles has also been announced in the region of the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced in its evening summary about 35 heavy battles. Fighting is taking place in the directions of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka. Fierce artillery and mortar fire is taking place everywhere, the statement said.

Yesterday, Russia struck military and infrastructure targets in Kyiv and other parts of the country, including western areas far from the front lines. President Volodymyr Zelensky praised Ukraine's air defenses for downing more than 30 drones and defiantly said Ukrainian forces were destroying Russian troops in the two main theaters of the conflict, the east and the south.

"Every such Russian strike, every Russian terrorist attack is a reason for the occupiers to lose a chance to stay on Ukrainian soil. At the moment, our wars are very actively destroying the enemy in the south and in the east, they are physically cleansing Ukraine. And this will continue. Defense against terrorism requires destruction of terrorists".

Russia's Defense Ministry said Russian forces struck and destroyed eight ammunition depots in Ukraine over the past 24 hours and repelled Ukrainian attacks in three areas. Ukrainian forces reportedly tried to attack the Russian-held eastern city of Donetsk and the southern Zaporizhzhia region, but were repulsed.

Fierce fighting on four fronts in Ukraine, 40 clashes in the last 24 hours

Russian forces are concentrating their main efforts on four directions, where fierce fighting is going on, and in places the enemy is trying to go on the offensive. This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the report from the front for the last 24 hours.

"The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, heavy fighting continues. There were 40 combat clashes during the last 24 hours," added the General Staff.

It is noted that the enemy maintains a military presence in the areas bordering Ukraine on the Siverskyi and Sloboda directions. There, in particular, the enemy carried out airstrikes on Yanzhulovka and Leonovka in Chernihiv Oblast and Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast.

In the Kupiansk direction, the Russians carried out an airstrike on the village of Kolodeznoe, Kharkiv region.

"In the Lyman direction, the enemy is conducting offensive actions in the direction of Kreminna - Yampolivka," the message says, noting that eight settlements in Luhansk and Donetsk regions were subjected to artillery fire there.

In addition, in the direction of Bakhmut, the Russian army carried out unsuccessful attacks in the direction of Orikhove-Vasylivka, Donetsk region. There, in particular, the enemy carried out airstrikes on the villages of Khromove and Belaya Gora.

"On the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the Avdiivka and Severnoye region, carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Avdiivka region," added the General Staff.

"According to the updated information, in the last 24 hours, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 33 Iranian Shahed-type attack UAVs, seven S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles and one Iskander-M ground-based cruise missile against civilian targets infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia Region," reported the General Staff. In addition, the enemy carried out 83 airstrikes and carried out 58 strikes with rocket salvo systems on positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

UNIAN reported earlier, in its morning report today, June 21, the General Staff stated that the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces carried out nine strikes on the enemy's concentration areas and three on its anti-aircraft missile systems in the last 24 hours.

Drones crashed close to military warehouses near Moscow

Two drones were intercepted and shot down as they approached military warehouses in the Moscow region, Reuters reported.

"Debris has been found, there is no damage or casualties," said the governor of the region, Andrei Vorobyov.

The Russian media write that the drones fell near one of the military units in the Moscow Region - the Taman Division.

They quoted Vorobyov as saying that it happened in the Naro-Fominsk region - about 60 km from Moscow - shortly after five o'clock in the morning.

The Russian military later said it had foiled an attack by Ukrainian drones that had been shot down "by means of radio-electronic warfare".

Russian channels on the Telegram messaging app, including one with links to security services, said at least one more drone had been intercepted near the village of Lukino.

Drone attacks on Russian territory have become more frequent in recent months. Several unmanned vehicles reached the Kremlin and upscale districts of Moscow. Ukraine said it had nothing to do with the incidents, but was observing them with "pleasure". Russian President Putin was outraged by the attacks on civilian targets. Russia denies targeting civilians in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine hopes for 40 billion dollars under the "Green Marshall Plan”

Ukraine hopes to attract up to billion in financing for the first part of the so-called "Green Marshall Plan" to rebuild its economy.

This was stated to Reuters by Rostyslav Shurma, the deputy head of the office of President Volodymyr Zelensky, before the start of the two-day summit, which begins today in London and which is jointly hosted by Ukraine and Great Britain, reports BTA.

During the meeting, politicians and financiers will discuss Ukraine's short-term financing problems, as well as look at long-term efforts to rebuild the country.

The World Bank estimates that rebuilding Ukraine will cost 1 billion -- three times its gross domestic product. Since Russia's February 2022 invasion, foreign allies have provided billion in Ukraine's financial needs.

Citing the sum of billion as appropriate for the initial phase of economic reconstruction, Shurma explained that the initial focus would be on Ukraine's iron ore industry.

The sector contributed about 10 percent to Ukraine's GDP in 2021, provided a third of export earnings and employed about 600,000 people. It also generates 15 percent of the country's carbon emissions.

According to Shurma, there is an opportunity to build a Ukrainian industry powered by renewable energy. "Our vision is to build a green steel industry in Ukraine with a capacity of 50 million tons," he adds.

To help raise -40 billion in seed funding, Ukraine is counting on a coalition of industry, public and private sector stakeholders.

The preparatory work is likely to take about a year and a half, although "the actual construction will only start after the end of the war," says Shurma.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to call on global investors and British businesses to step up their support for Ukraine, his office said at the weekend.

According to Shurma, the funds for the recovery of Ukraine will be a combination of financing from export credit agencies in other countries, concessional financing managed through the Ukrainian Development Fund and the American financial corporation "Blackrock", equity capital of companies, transitional financing from the EU and loans from the private sector.

A case of Ukrainian prisoners of war handed over to Hungary ignited a dispute between Kyiv and Budapest

The arrival in Hungary of 11 Ukrainian prisoners of war released by Russia caused a dispute between Kyiv and Budapest, writes the BBC.

Mystery surrounds who they are, how they were captured and what happened when they were brought into Hungary.

Ukraine says three of the men have now been released and have returned home.

But the two sides are still at odds, with Hungary's foreign minister criticizing his Ukrainian counterpart for making false accusations. According to Peter Szijjártó, they should instead enjoy the freedom of the 11 people.

Relations between Hungary and Ukraine have been strained since the start of the war. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán maintains a complicated relationship with Kyiv, refusing to provide military aid to Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

Letting Ukrainian soldiers - all of them ethnic Hungarians - into Hungary could have made things better, but only worsened ties, and diplomats regret the missed opportunity.

The obscurity surrounding the case can be largely explained by the fact that both foreign ministries were kept in the dark.

The key to their rescue was the personal friendship between the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, and the Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary, Zsolt Semjén. Another key player in the release of the prisoners was the Hungarian Charity Service of the Order of Malta.

In a statement on June 8, the Russian Patriarchate spoke of the transfer of the prisoners of war to Hungary after the mediation of the church "within the framework of inter-church cooperation, at the request of the Hungarian side."

The soldiers are described as coming from Transcarpathia, a region in the far west of Ukraine with a large population of ethnic Hungarians, Romanians and other minorities.

The next day, Semjén announced on his website that the prisoners had been returned home thanks to his "human and patriotic duty".

Many men from Transcarpathia are volunteers or have been mobilized in the Ukrainian army. Others have fled the war.

"All attempts by Ukrainian diplomats in recent days to establish direct contact with Ukrainian citizens have failed," Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Monday.

"This, as well as the information received from relatives of some of them, shows that the assurances of the Hungarian authorities about the supposed free status of the Ukrainian defenders in Hungary are not true. In fact, they are being held in isolation."

"The Ukrainian government has been informed," insisted Gergely Gulyás, the prime minister's chief of staff.

He even expressed doubt that they were considered prisoners of war, as they were released in Russia before being handed over to Hungary.

"They can also leave the country at any time of their own free will, we do not check them and we do not monitor them," Gulyás added.

On Tuesday evening, Nikolenko announced on Facebook that the Ukrainian embassy in Budapest had managed to return three of the Ukrainians and was continuing to take active measures to return the other men "taken out from Russia to Hungary".

NATO will help Ukraine modernize its army, Stoltenberg said

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg promised that at the summit of the countries of the pact in Vilnius next month, a commitment will be made to continue the aid for the modernization of the Ukrainian armed forces, DPA reported.

In an interview published today by Stoltenberg with the German publication "Tagesspiegel", he indicated that the leaders are expected to adopt a multi-year package of measures to help Ukraine bring its army into line with NATO standards.

He clarified that it is about helping Kyiv to transform its armed forces from an army organized and operating on the old Soviet model to a modern army that meets the requirements of the Alliance.

Stoltenberg noted that the months of training of the Ukrainian military on NATO equipment have paid off and Ukraine has begun to regain territories occupied by Russian troops. The Secretary General also stressed that it is important that support for Kyiv does not stop.

He also mentioned some of the difficulties the Ukrainian counteroffensive is facing, such as the difficult terrain and the entrenchment of Russian troops in well-fortified defensive positions, including minefields and anti-tank embankments.

All 31 member states of the Alliance will gather in Vilnius for a two-day summit on July 11 and 12. They are expected to discuss continued support for Ukraine.

