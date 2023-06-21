Bulgaria: 32 Migrants Detained on “Trakia” Highway near Nova Zagora
Bulgarian police detained 32 migrants on "Trakia" highway near Nova Zagora. They are of an apparent age of 18-20.
They were found shortly after 6 o'clock this morning in a parking lot on the highway, there are also signals from phone 112.
The persons are without documents. One of them complained that he did not feel well. An emergency team was called.
Employees of the "Migration" group will work with them and then at the center in Lyubimets. Two of the migrants were taken away by ambulance.
They were detained at the 250th kilometer of "Trakia" in the direction of Sofia, announced the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Sliven.
