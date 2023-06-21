Bulgaria: Police Action against Trafficking Network that Transported Migrants from Turkey to Western Europe
The Bulgarian police took down a human trafficking network from Turkey through Bulgaria to Western Europe.
Five people were detained on the territory of Haskovo. The organizer of the trafficking ring, a Syrian, and four Bulgarian citizens, complicit in the criminal activity, were detained.
According to BNT, the Syrian has humanitarian status in Germany.
Police action is taking place in several cities. They are linked to arrests in March, when 3 other participants in migrant trafficking were detained. Work on the case continues.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNT
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: 32 Migrants Detained on “Trakia” Highway near Nova Zagora
- » Former Chief Prosecutor of Bulgaria Accused of Protecting OneCoin in Wake of Quadruple Murder
- » A 38-year-old man Died after he was Stabbed during a Fight in a Bulgarian Village
- » Bulgaria: A 16-year-old without License Crashed a Car with 6 Children into a Tree - 2 of which Died
- » Bulgaria: A Ukrainian was Murdered in Saints Constantine and Helena (UPDATED)
- » Bulgaria: The Prosecutor's Office wants the Immunity of a GERB MP for "Fornicating with a Child"