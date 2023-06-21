Bulgaria: Police Action against Trafficking Network that Transported Migrants from Turkey to Western Europe

Crime | June 21, 2023, Wednesday // 10:30
Bulgaria: Police Action against Trafficking Network that Transported Migrants from Turkey to Western Europe

The Bulgarian police took down a human trafficking network from Turkey through Bulgaria to Western Europe.

Five people were detained on the territory of Haskovo. The organizer of the trafficking ring, a Syrian, and four Bulgarian citizens, complicit in the criminal activity, were detained.

According to BNT, the Syrian has humanitarian status in Germany.

Police action is taking place in several cities. They are linked to arrests in March, when 3 other participants in migrant trafficking were detained. Work on the case continues.

/BNT

