Biden called Chinese leader Xi Jinping a Dictator
US President Joe Biden called Chinese leader Xi Jinping a "dictator".
This happened during a reception in California with the participation of donors of the Democratic Party and in the presence of journalists.
Speaking about the recent episode in which the US shot down a Chinese balloon it said was being used to spy on US soil, Biden said the Chinese president "didn't know the balloon was there". Then he added: "It's very embarrassing for dictators when they don't know what happened."
At a similar event in October 2022, he spoke about the danger of a nuclear "apocalypse", which he said could be caused by Russia.
It is not the first time Biden has made such a loud statement during fundraising receptions - events with a limited number of attendees, where there are no microphones and cameras, notes AFP.
His comments come a day after Secretary of State Antony Blinken became the first high-ranking US official to visit China in years.
The visit was in an attempt to warm relations between Washington and Beijing.
According to Biden, however, it will be some time before that is possible.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Explosion at the Romanian Petromidia Refinery on the Black Sea coast
- » Euractiv: Bulgaria enters Schengen in 2 Stages
- » Day 483 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Britain, the EU and the US Pledged Billions of Dollars for the Reconstruction of the Country
- » Ukrainian Refugees increased Germany's Population by 1.3% last year
- » Germany's Newspaper “Bild” will replace Staff with AI
- » Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden to Plead Guilty on Three Charges