COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 60 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 60, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

1,782 tests were carried out, which means that the proportion of positive results is 3.36 percent.

Three patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 190 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 27 are in intensive care units. There are 20 new hospital admissions.

77 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,268,514 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,814 active cases.

In the last 24 hours, 18 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 have been administered, and a total of 44,613,055 vaccines have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign.

A total of 38,415 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus out of the confirmed 1,308,743 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal