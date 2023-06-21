Survey: Nearly a Third of Bulgarians Approve of the New Cabinet

Nearly a third of Bulgarians approve of Nikolay Denkov's cabinet. Erosion in WCC-DB support of 5%. A decline in the positive assessment of the president's work. These are the main conclusions of a study by "Trend" commissioned by "24 Chasa" newspaper, dedicated to the attitudes of Bulgarians towards the main institutions and parties.

The evaluation of the work of the parliament started from very low levels. Only 11% of all adult Bulgarians give a positive assessment, while the negative is 80%.

The survey registered a 7% drop in the president's work rating over the last 3 months. Positive ratings in March were 43%, while in June we report 36%. There is also a rise in the negative by 5% - from 46% in March to 51% in June. Part of the erosion under the president is due to the changed attitude in a negative direction on the part of the supporters of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria". Already two-thirds of them share a negative assessment of the president's work and a little over a quarter - positive. By all accounts, it seems that the conflict between Radev and WCC-DB of recent weeks has had an impact.

Nikolay Denkov's government started with an approval rating of 32%, while 43% disapproved. GERB supporters overwhelmingly support the cabinet, but a quarter of them disapprove. Among WCC-DB voters, approval completely dominates.

According to 42% of Bulgarians of legal age, "the parties correctly made the necessary compromises, because it is better to have a regular cabinet." 37% believe that "the parties made unprincipled compromises and it was better to have new elections". The electorates of GERB, WCC-DB largely share the first option. The Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS) predominantly also indicates the first option, while the sympathizers of the other parties - the second.

After the 10-month management of Galab Donev's two caretaker cabinets, "Trend" also tested the assessment for them. 35% give a positive assessment (3% completely positive and 32% rather positive), and 45% a negative assessment (31% rather negative and 14% completely negative). The caretaker cabinet finds the strongest support among BSP sympathizers, and only among them is Donev's government enjoying a dominantly positive evaluation.

The political dynamics since the elections have reflected on the electoral picture in the country. If the elections were held today, 24.9% of voters would support GERB-SDS, while 19.4% would vote for "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria". It can be assessed that WCC-DB suffered electoral damage to a greater extent as a result of the common actions between the two major formations. "Vazrazhdane" (15.3%) recorded minimal growth compared to its election result. DPS (13.5%), BSP (8.9%) and "There Is Such a People" (4.3%) have maintained their positions since the elections.

"Bulgarian Rise" and "Levitsa" remain below the parliamentary barrier with 2.2% and 1.9% of the voters, respectively. 5.8% would mark the option "I do not support anyone".

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Trend