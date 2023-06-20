Joe Biden's Son Hunter Biden to Plead Guilty on Three Charges

Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, has agreed to plead guilty to three federal charges related to taxes and firearms, world news agencies reported.

It's part of an agreement between him and the US Department of Justice. The charges against Hunter Biden are part of an investigation by David Weiss, a prosecutor in Biden's home state of Delaware who was appointed by former President Donald Trump.

The president's son was charged with federal income tax evasion and illegal gun possession. With the agreement, he pleaded guilty to the tax crimes, but avoided prosecution on the more serious offense of illegal possession of a weapon, aggravated by his drug addiction, notes the Associated Press.

Hunter Biden, 53, has for years been at the center of relentless attacks from Trump and his Republican allies, who accuse him of wrongdoing related to Ukraine and China.

The president's son has worked as a lobbyist, lawyer, investment banker and artist and has publicly detailed his struggle with drug addiction, Reuters recalls.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg