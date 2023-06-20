Bulgaria: The President is Against Sending Weapons to Ukraine, the Prime Minister wants a Just Peace

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stated today that he has always - both in Bulgaria and in Brussels - maintained that the country should not interfere by providing arms to Ukraine in the conflict with Russia. He emphasized that he does not support participation in the initiative of the European Union countries to send 1 million projectiles to the attacked country.

"This is not the way to end this conflict. You see that it is escalating, you see that it carries huge risks. It is draining our economy and social systems. While I represented Bulgaria in the Council of the EU, I resisted this situation. It became clear that Bulgaria is not part of the initiative for 1 billion projectiles," said the head of state, according to whom it would be a mistake for Bulgaria to join the program. Recently, Defense Minister Todor Tagarev announced that the country is looking for a way to do this, and Bulgaria has the resources to help Ukraine with armaments. The opposite thesis was defended by the previous minister, Dimitar Stoyanov.

The president accused unnamed journalists of sharing manipulative information and of him being duplicitous on the subject. On March 25, the correspondent of "Nova TV" in Brussels, Antoineta Nikolova, reported that the press secretary of the president, Kiril Atanasov, called the television station to protest. Nikolova pointed out that the president's press office was enraged by the fact that it said on the midday news that the EU had come out with very strong positions regarding Ukraine and that Bulgaria would help with armaments by signing the document, although the president a little before that said that "we will not give anything directly". "Bulgaria does not support and is not part of the general order for the supply of shells to Ukraine. This is our sovereign decision. Bulgaria will support European diplomatic efforts to restore peace." This is how Radev answered on March 21 when asked why the country does not participate in the "joint purchase of ammunition for Ukraine within the EU", the head of state's press office explained at the time.

In fact, the decision on general procurement of EU ammunition for a total of 2 billion euros, called a "historic decision" by Josep Borrell, the head of the EU's foreign relations and security, was approved by Bulgaria at the level of representatives of the member states, and then at EU Council of Ministers of Defense and Foreign Affairs.

In May, EU countries finalized a deal to send one million 155mm projectiles and rockets to Kyiv by March next year, agreeing to provide ammunition from their own stockpiles immediately and member states to receive a partial remuneration for their efforts. They agreed on €1 billion for this part of the plan and another €1 billion for a joint scheme to ensure supplies to Ukraine and replenish their stocks. The Commission also proposed a €500 million initiative to boost Europe's ability to produce weapons and achieve these goals.

In December 2022, the National Assembly decided exactly what weapons, equipment and ammunition should be sent to the country attacked by Russia. The list of weapons that Bulgaria sent to Ukraine is confidential, but according to Economy Minister Nikola Stoyanov, it included small arms and some ammunition.

In a decision of the Parliament from November it is written:

Insists that Ukraine's defensive actions against aggressive armed attack are its inalienable right and in full compliance with Art. 51 of the UN Charter and should be effectively supported by the provision of adequate armaments and equipment.

Earlier this year, Radev stated that Bulgaria does not have enough weapons to send to Ukraine.

In February, the co-chairman of "Democratic Bulgaria" Atanas Atanasov stated that there is a plan on how to organize the impeachment of the president. According to him, there are public signs that he is violating the Constitution and placing himself above the National Assembly. As an example, he quoted the head of state that the interim government will not provide new military aid to Ukraine. In February, Radev said the caretaker government had implemented the decision of the 48th National Assembly to send military aid to Ukraine. He emphasized that the provision of new military aid must be tailored to the state of the Bulgarian Army.

Yesterday the Secretary General of NATO gave an example that Germany was left with only 20,000 shells for 155 mm howitzers, and in the new situation, it should maintain a stock of 230,000, but nevertheless, the country is helping.

The Prime Minister reminded that the decisions of the National Assembly must be implemented

Later from Pamporovo, Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov recalled the decision of the National Assembly to send military aid to Ukraine.

"I think we should be consistent, implement the decisions that were taken in the National Assembly and help Ukraine, which is attacked by a neighboring country and is trying to restore its territorial integrity. People are dying, families are being displaced, children. Let's remind again about the human tragedy. I don't see how this human tragedy will end until this war stops, in a way that creates sustainable peace," Denkov pointed out.

​​​​​​​​"It is very easy to say 'let's stop the war and make peace', but let's remember that when an unjust peace is made, another new war follows. This is the example from history as we know it, after the First World War that caused the Second World War", said the Bulgarian Prime Minister.

