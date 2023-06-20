Bulgaria’s PM promised a 25% Increase in Funds for Municipalities in the Regular Budget

In the regular budget for this year, there will be a serious increase in funds for the municipalities by nearly 25 percent. Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov assured this during the forum of the National Association of Municipalities in Pamporovo.

According to him, the draft budget must be adopted by the parliament by the end of July and enter into force on August 1.

"This is one of the rare cases in which in the middle of the year we will adopt a budget that will come into effect on August 1, if everything is in order, which is a delay of more than half a year", the Prime Minister said.

"Our estimate is for July 3 to be accepted in the Council of Ministers, so that there is enough time to be accepted by the 31st."

The Minister of Finance Asen Vassilev held a meeting with all ministries to discuss the first version of the budget, and today there is also an informal meeting with the members of the Budget Committee in the National Assembly to hold a preliminary conversation about the parameters of the budget, the Prime Minister added:

“You will see that the total rate of increase in the subsidy, in general, of the costs that are related to management by the municipalities, is almost 25%; over 24%. There will be a fairly substantial increase in budget where possible. Of course, there are priorities, but I would let the finance minister present the budget in the form in which he has prepared it".

