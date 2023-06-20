Radev Criticized North Macedonia for the Lack of Reforms - Kovachevski Advised him to care more about Bulgaria

According to Bulgarian President Rumen Radev, the Republic of North Macedonia is not ready to start negotiations for EU membership:

"Bulgaria will continue to work intensively with all European institutions, with our European partners, so that the decisions for the Republic of North Macedonia are not based on lobbying, which hides the lack of reforms, which hides the deep violation of human rights."

North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski reacted to today's criticism of Rumen Radev. According to Kovachevski, Radev should care more about the reforms in his own country.

"The Government of the Republic of North Macedonia will not consider today the project for changes to the Constitution of the country", he also announced. According to him, when the relevant services present the project, it will become part of the agenda. Yesterday, the Minister of Justice Krenar Lloga said that the cabinet will consider the project today.

Kovachevski once again called on VMRO-DPMNE to support the changes that provide for the inclusion of Bulgarians as one of the peoples in the RNM. He pointed out that the leader of the opposition, Hristijan Mickoski, asked for ministerial seats in the cabinet, which was answered positively, as well as early elections, which could become a fact after the actual negotiations with the EU begin and at least the first and second negotiation chapters are closed.

The President of the country, Stevo Pendarovski, commented that the opposition has made a 180% turn in terms of its own statements from the past months and that it is no longer talking about a "Bulgarian dictate", nor that the current Assembly does not have a mandate to vote on constitutional changes. According to him, if the opposition continues to behave in this way, without claiming that they can enter the EU only as Bulgarians, then it is not impossible for 80 deputies to support the changes.

