Andrew Tate was Charged with Rape and Human Trafficking

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate, who was detained in Romania, has been charged with rape, human trafficking and setting up an organized crime ring to sexually exploit women. His brother Tristan and two of his associates face the same charges.

Both of them denied the charges.

The Tate brothers were arrested at their home in Bucharest last December. In March, the measure against them was changed to house arrest following a decision of a Romanian judge. The indictment filed in a Bucharest court said the four defendants formed an organized crime group in 2021 to carry out human trafficking in Romania, but also in other countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom. It names seven alleged victims lured by the Tate brothers through false promises of love and marriage.

The process will not begin immediately and is expected to take several years.

In 2016, Andrew Tate, a British-American former kickboxer, was suspended from the British TV show Big Brother over a video showing him assaulting a woman.

Andrew Tate became famous on the internet for claiming that women should "bear some responsibility" for sexual violence against them. Despite bans on social media, he gained popularity by showcasing a hyper-masculine and ultra-luxurious lifestyle.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg