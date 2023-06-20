Bulgaria: Household Electricity will be Increased in Price by 4% - 5% from July 1

Between 4% and 5% will be the price increase of household electricity from July 1 due to the inclusion in the mix of more expensive electricity from TPP "Maritsa Iztok 2", which was done by the order of the former energy minister Rosen Hristov.

This was stated by the chairman of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation, Ivan Ivanov, after taking part in the "Green Transformation" energy forum.

He pointed out that the regulator will not change the price of heating in the next 12 months.

