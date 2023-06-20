Bulgaria: Household Electricity will be Increased in Price by 4% - 5% from July 1
Between 4% and 5% will be the price increase of household electricity from July 1 due to the inclusion in the mix of more expensive electricity from TPP "Maritsa Iztok 2", which was done by the order of the former energy minister Rosen Hristov.
This was stated by the chairman of the Commission for Energy and Water Regulation, Ivan Ivanov, after taking part in the "Green Transformation" energy forum.
He pointed out that the regulator will not change the price of heating in the next 12 months.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Former Energy Minister: Bulgaria turned from an Exporter to an Importer of Electricity
- » Bulgaria might File a Claim against Gazprom
- » Bulgaria: Natural Gas in June will become cheaper by 15% thanks to the Azeri Gas Interconnector
- » The Price of Gas in Europe fell to a two-year Low
- » In 2023: Bulgaria exports nearly 70% less electricity
- » President Radev in Delphi: Bulgaria is the Center of Energy Policy in the Balkans and Southeast Europe