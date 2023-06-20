Former Chief Prosecutor of Bulgaria Accused of Protecting OneCoin in Wake of Quadruple Murder
On May 25, a gangland slaying of Bulgarian mafioso Krasimir Kamenov - "Karo" and three other victims including his wife took place in Cape Town, South Africa. The as-yet unsolved murder has been linked both to Bulgaria's recently removed Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev and OneCoin fugitive billionaire Ruja Ignatova. South Africa's Daily Maverick newspaper has been investigating and has turned up numerous leads confirming the involvement of OneCoin.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgaria: Police Action against Trafficking Network that Transported Migrants from Turkey to Western Europe
- » A 38-year-old man Died after he was Stabbed during a Fight in a Bulgarian Village
- » Bulgaria: A 16-year-old without License Crashed a Car with 6 Children into a Tree - 2 of which Died
- » Bulgaria: A Ukrainian was Murdered in Saints Constantine and Helena (UPDATED)
- » Bulgaria: The Prosecutor's Office wants the Immunity of a GERB MP for "Fornicating with a Child"
- » Bulgaria: Police caught 10 Syrians on Trakia Highway - Two Women were Detained