Indian Summer Exhibition: Art from my Travels

On 30th June at 6pm, in the village of Dunitsi a unique creative exhibition will open by Gareth Stamp, a British Artist and Chairman of the Eurasian Creative Guild. The works in the exhibition were all created while the artist travelled in India. He was influenced by the colours and vibrancy of the culture and also by the people that he met and who influenced his time there. Gareth is not only an artist but also writes and illustrates books - a number of his illustrations for children's books based in India will also feature in the exhibition.

The creative objects and art work on show will give the viewer a colourful taste of India here in the heart of Bulgaria.

"I am excited to show a selection of my work from my travels. I use traditional techniques such as block printing to create portraits of people that I have met and also use motifs, colours and patterns that are evocative of the subcontinent. I am now based here in Gabrovo and already my art is changing as the wonderful countryside and amazing Bulgarian culture influences what I do. I am inspired to write and create art here in this amazing country," said the artist Gareth Stamp.

About the Eurasian Creative Guild

The Eurasian Creative Guild is a not-for-profit organisation based in London. They have over 3000 members in 83 countries. They are creative professionals, writers, poets, film-makers, fashion designers and from all aspects of creative industries. For support they hold festivals, competitions and publish their works through the publishing house Hertfordshire Press.

They run the Eurasian Film Festival in London, the Burabay Short Film Festival, Voices of Friends festival in Kazakhstan as well as numerous smaller festivals across central Asia and Eurasian Creative Week which happens in a different European city each year. They also publish a quarterly magazine - OCA, which is the only English language magazine highlighting current cultural and items of interest happening in Eurasia.

