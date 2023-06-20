Wizz Air celebrates Pride Month with Offers to the Most Desirable Destinations in Europe

Tickets to Madrid, Milan and Paris are available on wizzair.com and in the airline's mobile app at prices starting from just 58.99 leva

Wizz Air, Europe's fastest-growing airline and the world's most environmentally sustainable*, welcomes travel enthusiasts to join the vibrant Pride Month celebrations across Europe. The largest events will take place in the cities with rich history and culture, Madrid, Milan and Paris, and ticket prices to these destinations start from only 58.99 leva.**

Wizz Air stands for equality and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of all communities across Europe, and the airline's customers can expect exceptional service, affordable ticket prices and a good atmosphere, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation.

Pride Fest Madrid, Spain

Known as "Orgullo Madrid", this spectacular celebration is one of the biggest pride events in Europe. Taking place in the heart of the Spanish capital on July 1st, the fest attracts millions of visitors from all over the world. The parade route passes through the city center and ends on the emblematic square "Plaza de Colón". The lively procession is accompanied by street parties and cultural events. Direct Wizz Air flights from Sofia to Madrid operate on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Pride Fest Paris, France

The parade in Paris on June 24, also known as the Marche des Fiertés, is a spectacular celebration of rights and diversity in the LGBTQ+ community. Participants gather in the streets of the French capital, marching from Montparnasse to the Place de la République. They dance, creating a joyful atmosphere filled with music and love. Passengers can fly from Sofia to Paris with Wizz Air every Monday, Thursday and Friday.

Milan Pride, Italy

Milan Pride, also known as "Parata di Orgoglio LGBT+", is the celebration of diversity in Italy's fashion capital, which this year will also take place on June 24. The city comes alive as participants march through the streets, starting from Porta Venezia and ending at "Piazza della Repubblica". With its unique blend of Italian charm and progressive spirit, Milan Pride offers an unforgettable experience for locals and visitors alike. Wizz Air operates direct flights from Sofia to Milan every day.

Join in celebrating Pride Month in Europe's most inspiring destinations. The friendly Wizz Air crew look forward to welcoming all passengers on board the airline's aircraft.

*According to data from CAPA - Center for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022

**One-way price including administrative fee and small cabin baggage (maximum dimensions: 40x30x20 cm). Wheeled luggage and any other type of checked luggage are subject to additional charges. The price is only valid for bookings made on wizzair.com and via the WIZZ mobile app. The number of seats at the indicated prices is limited.

