Bulgaria’s Minister of Social Affairs: From July 1 the Minimum Pension will be 523 Leva

After July 1, pensions will increase by 12%, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Ivanka Shalapatova told bTV.

She stated that Finance Minister Asen Vassilev confirmed that there is money in the budget for the increase in pensions under the so-called swiss rule

This means that pensions from 467 leva will increase to 523 leva.

Shalapatova said that there will also be a series of aid for the people who suffered from the floods after the heavy rains. The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs will grant one-time financial assistance of up to 1,512 leva, and the submission of applications has already begun. In addition, the department can increase the capacities of municipalities and regional governments for hot lunch programs.

The third option, after application by the municipalities, is the granting of amounts under the "Social Protection" Fund. The sums are allocated for the purchase of electrical appliances and other products necessary for households. In addition, the ministry will allocate 100,000 leva for hiring unemployed persons for up to 4 hours a day.

Shalapatova also commented that by the end of next year, the reform of all children's homes should be completed. The minister pointed out that the plan for recovery and sustainability also envisages the closure of old-style homes for the elderly. Since the beginning of last year, nine of them have been closed. According to the plan, the homes should be smaller, staffed by trained people, and the care should be humane.

