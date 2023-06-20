A 38-year-old man Died after he was Stabbed during a Fight in a Bulgarian Village

A fight between neighbors in the village of Bolyartsi ended with a fatality. The incident is being investigated by criminologists from the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Plovdiv.

The deceased is a 38-year-old man from the village. The report of the fight was received around 10:30 p.m. last night, and police teams of the Asenovgrad Police Department and the Specialized Police Forces sector were immediately directed there. In the meantime, however, it was reported that an injured participant in the fight was taken to Asenovgrad hospital by private transport, and from there he was pronounced dead.

During the examination of the body of the 38-year-old man, stab wounds were found. The alleged perpetrator, aged 20, was immediately arrested.

A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated on the case, the District Prosecutor's Office-Plovdiv has been notified.

No one else was seriously injured in the fight. Additionally, four other participants were detained for a crime under Art. 325 of the Criminal Code and one for damage to a car.

Active actions to clarify all the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident continue.

There is a police presence in Bolyartsi, there are no other violations of public order and the situation is calm at the moment.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg