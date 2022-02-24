Day 482 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Biden thinks Putin's Threat to Use Tactical Nukes is Real

Day 482 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Biden: Putin's threat to use tactical nukes is real

Shoigu: Ukraine plans strikes on Crimea with HIMARS and Storm Shadow

Brussels proposed changes to the EU budget because of Ukraine and migration

Borrell: The EU is not able to produce the ammunition for itself and for Ukraine

Night attack drones against Kyiv , explosions in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv

Zelensky: We have not lost any positions in our counteroffensive

Kyiv is in talks with Western arms manufacturers to open production in Ukraine

The EU is preparing financial aid in the amount of 50 billion euros for Ukraine

Ukraine has fulfilled 2 out of 7 conditions for starting EU membership negotiations

The EU has reduced Russian oil imports by 90%

Kyiv has accused Budapest of blocking its access to Ukrainian prisoners of war

The number of people who died after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP rose to 38 people



Biden: Putin's threat to use tactical nukes is real

The threat of Putin using tactical nuclear weapons is real. This was announced by US President Joe Biden. He described the placement of nuclear weapons in Belarus as "absolutely irresponsible".

"When I came out here about two years ago and said I was worried about the Colorado River drying up, everybody looked at me like I was crazy," Biden told a group of political donors in California on Monday. "They looked at me like that when I said I was worried that Putin would use a tactical nuclear weapon. That's real," he added.

Last week, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said his country had begun accepting deliveries of Russian tactical nuclear weapons, some of which were three times more powerful than the atomic bombs America used to bomb Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

The US has said it has no intention of changing its position on strategic nuclear weapons in response to the aggressive Russian measure. Washington has seen no signs that Moscow is preparing to use nuclear weapons.

Shoigu: Ukraine plans strikes on Crimea with HIMARS and Storm Shadow

After another night of airstrikes on major Ukrainian cities, Russia warned Kyiv not to fire US missiles at the occupied Crimean peninsula.

According to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Ukraine is planning strikes with American HIMARS and British "Storm Shadow" long-range missiles against Crimea.

"The use of such missiles outside the zone of the special military operation will mean that the United States and Great Britain are fully involved in the conflict and will lead to immediate strikes on decision-making places in Ukraine," Shoigu warned.

Russia continues to carry out actual strikes outside the combat zones.

Dozens of Iranian Shahed drones were intercepted by Ukrainian air defenses last night. Infrastructure was hit in the western city of Lviv, and among the targets of the averted strikes in Kyiv was a recreation area.

On the front itself, the Ukrainian counter-offensive continues, and the European Union has promised another 50 billion euros in financial aid to Ukraine.

Brussels proposed changes to the EU budget because of Ukraine and migration

The European Commission proposed today that the European Union's budgetary framework for the period 2021-2027 be revised to help Ukraine manage migration and maintain competitiveness in technology.

A European Commission announcement notes that the EU has faced a series of unprecedented and unexpected challenges since the adoption of the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) in 2020. Having just emerged from one of the world's deepest economic crises in more than a century, the brutal invasion of Russia in Ukraine has had enormous humanitarian, economic and budgetary consequences.

It is recalled that migration increased after the pandemic, which strained the reception and integration capacity of the member states, and the sharp acceleration of inflation and interest rates affected the budget of the union.

According to the announcement, within its current limits, the EU budget has provided a strong European response, but addressing the multiple challenges has resulted in a drain on resources, hampering its capacity to address even the most pressing challenges.

With today's proposals, therefore, Brussels aims to strengthen a limited number of priority areas to ensure that the EU budget can continue to achieve the most important objectives.

The main elements of the proposal are:

A facility for Ukraine based on grants, loans and guarantees, with a total capacity of EUR 50 billion for the period 2024-2027 to meet the immediate needs, reconstruction and modernization of Ukraine on its path to the EU.

Annual amounts will be determined each year depending on Ukraine's needs and the changing situation. The actual allocation between loans and grants will also be decided annually.

Strengthening the EU budget to address the internal and external dimensions of migration, as well as the needs arising from the global consequences of Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine and strengthening partnerships with key third countries by €15 billion. To ensure sufficient funding for migration management and border control, as well as the implementation of the new migration pact, Brussels is proposing to provide €2 billion.

To enable the union to respond to increased economic and geopolitical instability, the EC is proposing an additional €10.5 billion.

And to support the EU's capacity to respond to crises and natural disasters, the special instrument "Solidarity and Emergency Aid Reserve" should be increased by 2.5 billion euros.

A Strategic Technology Platform for Europe (STEP) to promote the EU's long-term competitiveness in critical technologies in the areas of digital, clean and biotechnology. The European Commission is proposing an additional €10 billion for the period 2024-27 to attract a total of €160 billion of investment in key technologies, including renewable energy.

Here the proposal is to allocate funds to targeted programs: 3 billion euros for InvestEU, 0.5 billion euros for Horizon Europe, 5 billion euros for the Innovation Fund and 1.5 billion euros for the European Defense Fund.

An efficient mechanism to cover the higher funding costs of Next Generation EU (the pandemic recovery tool) due to the unprecedented surge in interest rates. A new special "EURI Instrument" will exclusively cover costs that come in addition to the initial forecasts made in 2020.

The proposed amendments to the budget, as well as the various legislative proposals presented today, will now be discussed with the European Parliament and EU member states in the Council.

Borrell: The EU is not able to produce the ammunition for itself and for Ukraine

The EU today is not in a position to produce the munitions for its own stockpiles and to support Ukraine, the European High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, said today. He explained that European military production is dependent on the import of raw materials and this circumstance must be overcome.

"We are dependent on imports, but I will not say which raw materials and from where", he pointed out at a press conference. According to him, this is just one example of the EU's dependencies. "We must overcome these shortcomings to help the Ukrainian and our armed forces", Borrell urged.

He specified that the measures proposed by the European Commission in this direction do not aim to hurt China. "We are not in a mood for confrontation with China, we do not want the world to be divided into two incompatible technological systems", Borrell summed up.

Night attack drones against Kyiv, explosions in Zaporizhzhia and Lviv

Overnight, Russia launched a large-scale drone strike against Ukraine, targeting the capital Kyiv and cities from east to west, Reuters reported. Most of the country spent the night listening to the wail of air raid sirens. It sounded for several hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that according to preliminary information, Ukraine's air defense systems shot down 28 of the 30 Iranian-made Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles that Russia had launched.

“About 20 enemy targets were identified and destroyed by the forces and our air defenses in the airspace around Kyiv”, Sergei Popko, head of the military administration in Kyiv, said on the Telegram messaging app.

According to the Suspilne website, there were also attacks against Zaporizhzhia and explosions were heard. The local authorities have so far not given data on victims or injured, UNIAN and BTA agencies reported. There, communication facilities, a local farm and a popular vacation spot were hit.

Lviv has also been the target of attacks and a series of explosions have been heard in the city. The head of the military administration of the Lviv region, Maksym Kozytskyy, warned that the threat of repeated attacks remains.

The mayor of Lviv, Andriy Sadovyi, also commented on the attack on his Telegram channel. "You can hear very well yourself. In Lviv and the Lviv region, explosions can be heard. Stay in the bomb shelters or at least stay in the corridor," he urged.

Zelensky: We have not lost any positions in our counteroffensive

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday evening that Ukrainian forces had not lost ground in their counteroffensive against Russian troops, while enemy forces had suffered only losses, Reuters reported.

"In some sectors our forces are moving forward, in others, they are defending positions or resisting attacks and intensified actions by the occupiers," Zelensky said in his regular video address.

"We have no lost positions, only freed ones. And they only have losses. In general, the situation is pressure from our side, which paves the way for our flag".

Kyiv is in talks with Western arms manufacturers to open production in Ukraine

Ukraine is negotiating with Western arms manufacturers to increase production, including of drones and could sign contracts in the coming months, a Ukrainian deputy minister told Reuters.

Serhiy Boyev, deputy minister of strategic industries in Ukraine, said that Kyiv is negotiating with manufacturers from Germany, Italy, France and Eastern Europe to have them produce weapons in Ukraine itself.

"We are having very detailed discussions with them. And we are sure that we will have signed contracts in the next few months," Boyev told Reuters on the sidelines of the air show in Bourget near Paris. In May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country was working with British defense company BAE Systems to set up a Ukrainian base for both the production and repair of weapons from tanks to artillery.

By encouraging foreign defense firms to produce weapons in Ukraine, Kyiv could more effectively meet its needs while also building its own defense industry to target global customers at a time when it is trying to create jobs for Ukrainians.

"Future deterrence of aggression will require a strong defense industry in Ukraine, strong Ukrainian armed forces," Boyev said.

"That's why we think international partners coming to Ukraine, creating production and making Ukraine part of the security framework of the free world is so important," he added.

At Monday's air show, Boyev courted drone manufacturers in particular, ranging from large international firms to small suppliers. He declined to say which companies he met with.

"We are discussing different levels of cooperation. And some of the companies say they are willing to come and invest and produce drones," he noted.

Turkish defense company Baykar said late last year that it still plans to complete the construction of a production plant in Ukraine within two years. Baykar announced plans to build the plant shortly before Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Drones are widely used by both Moscow and Kyiv forces in the war. Kyiv says it is expanding its drone program for reconnaissance and to strike enemy targets at longer ranges.

Turkey, Norway and the United States are among the countries supplying Ukraine with drones, but more are needed as the war escalates.

Negotiations on drone production may take longer, but Boyev stressed that production in Ukraine could be an effective way to use the country's existing drone expertise and create jobs in western and central Ukraine.

A senior European defense industry source, who did not want to be identified, said European rules and standards for drone testing could make it difficult for companies to agree to manufacture and test drones in Ukraine.

But Boyev is hopeful that the country can attract foreign drone manufacturers and noted that the Ukrainian government could offer significant support.

The EU is preparing financial aid in the amount of 50 billion euros for Ukraine

The European Union is ready to offer a financial aid package of around 50 billion euros ( billion) to support Ukraine as the country mounts a counter-offensive to retake territory lost since the Russian invasion began more than a year ago.

According to Bloomberg and sources familiar with the plan, the European Commission's proposal will help finance the current costs of the Ukrainian government and cover the costs of urgent priorities for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The money is offered in the form of grants and loans on the condition that reform measures are taken.

The EU will ask member states for funds for Ukraine's recovery plan, which will be implemented as part of a review of the bloc's multiannual budgetary framework for 2021-2027.

Ukraine has fulfilled 2 out of 7 conditions for starting EU membership negotiations

A European Union report this week will state that Ukraine has met two of the seven conditions for starting membership negotiations, Reuters reported, citing two EU sources.

The agency notes that the European Commission is expected to highlight the progress made despite the war sparked by Russia's invasion.

In a highly symbolic move a year ago, the EU granted Ukraine official candidate status. It came four months after Russia attacked the country amid its efforts to integrate with the West. But the EU has set seven conditions, including judicial reform and curbing mass corruption, for accession talks to begin. Ukraine has called for negotiations to begin this year.

The European Commission's report is a milestone in that process, which supporters of Ukraine's bid to quickly join the EU hope will culminate in a decision by the bloc's 27 member states in December to begin negotiations with Kyiv.

Two senior EU officials who were briefed on the as-yet-unpublished report said Ukraine had met two of the criteria so far. One official said they were related to judicial reform and media legislation, adding that the report's emphasis was on the positive sides.

"There is progress. The report will be moderately positive," said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity. "It's not about embellishing reality, it's about recognizing progress, there are famous anti-corruption cases to name, for example."

Ukraine has launched several high-level corruption prosecutions in recent months, including detaining the president of the Supreme Court on suspicion of taking a .7 million bribe. In addition to increased anti-corruption efforts, other criteria include reforms to Ukraine's Constitutional Court and law enforcement, anti-money laundering measures, as well as laws to curb oligarchs and protect the rights of national minorities.

A third source, also an EU official familiar with the bloc's recommendations to Ukraine on the rule of law, added: "As far as reforms are concerned, the glass would be half full, we would never adopt a negative tone towards Ukraine at this time. reforms have made some progress, although there are still key ones that need to be done. Not everything is satisfactory."

The official indicated that Ukraine had appointed new heads of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office and the National Anti-Corruption Bureau as required, although its anti-oligarch law of 2022 was judged insufficient.

The report - described as an interim update ahead of a more formal assessment in October - will be sent to the EU's 27 national envoys in Brussels on Wednesday and then to a meeting of European affairs ministers in Stockholm on Thursday.

The 27 member states have the final say on whether and when to open membership talks with Kyiv.

To be eligible, Ukraine would have to bring its laws into line with very broad EU standards, in areas ranging from climate to labor. In practice, Ukraine's path to membership will take years, and few believe the country can join while at war with Russia. Ukraine's neighbors on the EU's eastern flank, Poland and the Baltic states, generally support a fast track to Kyiv, while western, older member states including France, Germany and the Netherlands are more lukewarm to the idea.

The EU has reduced Russian oil imports by 90%

The EU cut imports of Russian oil and oil products by almost 90% in March, three months after sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine came into force.

This was reported by the European statistics agency Eurostat, publishing import data of 1.4 million tonnes compared to average monthly supplies between 2019 and 2022 of 15.2 million tonnes.

The sixth package of sanctions against the Russian Federation in connection with the situation around Ukraine, adopted in June 2022, provided for the imposition of an embargo on the supply of Russian oil and petroleum products to the EU. The ban on the transportation of Russian oil by sea came into force on December 5, 2022, and on petroleum products on February 5, 2023.

Bulgaria received an exemption from sanctions until the end of 2024, preserving the work of the Lukoil-Neftohim refinery in Burgas.

According to Eurostat data, the import of Russian oil into the EU countries, which was 12.4 million tons in January 2022, fell to 3.7 million tons in December 2022, when the first part of the embargo came into force - on the import of crude oil by sea. In March 2023, the volume of deliveries fell further - to 1.17 million tons, already including Russian petroleum products.

EU countries have reduced purchases of oil products from Russia from 3.3 million tons in January last year to 0.7 million tons in February 2023 - after the start of the second part of the embargo. In March, imports amounted to 0.3 million tons, notes Eurostat.

Total supplies of Russian oil to the EU have not fallen to zero due to sanctions exemptions that allow limited imports under certain conditions, Eurostat said.

In addition to Bulgaria, exceptions for the import of crude oil were given to the refinery in Croatia, as well as to the countries receiving the fuel via the "Druzhba" oil pipeline - Hungary and Slovakia, Poland and Germany. Berlin and Warsaw voluntarily gave up the exemptions, securing alternative supplies, including from Kazakhstan.

Kyiv has accused Budapest of blocking its access to Ukrainian prisoners of war

Kyiv accused Budapest of preventing its access to a group of Ukrainian prisoners of war transferred to Hungary from Russia with the mediation of the Russian Orthodox Church and without the knowledge of the Ukrainian authorities, reported AFP, quoted by BTA.

"All attempts by Ukrainian diplomats in recent days to establish direct contact with these Ukrainian citizens have been unsuccessful," Ukrainian diplomacy spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said on Facebook.

The eleven Ukrainians were transferred to Hungary on June 8, as "de facto they are placed in isolation, they do not have access to open sources of information, their communication with relatives takes place in the presence of third parties," Nikolenko stressed.

"Such actions by Budapest, which maintains contacts with the Kremlin, can be qualified as a violation of the European Convention on Human Rights," added the spokesperson.

According to him, Kyiv has made a new request to the Hungarian government to provide the Ukrainian consul with immediate access to the prisoners of war "so that he can assess their physical and psychological condition, explain their rights and provide them with urgent consular assistance.”

The POW group is from Transcarpathia, a region in western Ukraine that has a large Hungarian community. Their transfer to Hungary was announced by the Russian Orthodox Church, which acted as an intermediary. For its part, Kyiv expressed regret that it did not participate in the negotiation process.

Hungary has denied blocking access, saying it acted "in accordance with international law and practice". The eleven men "are not considered prisoners of war from a legal point of view, given that they were released on Russian soil."

The Russian Orthodox Church subsequently intervened to arrange their transfer, Gergely Gulyas, head of Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's office, explained at a press conference in Budapest.

"They are here of their own free will and can also leave the country freely at any time. We are not monitoring them," he said, adding that those who are not Hungarians have been granted refugee status.

Orban maintains contacts with Moscow despite the war in Ukraine, and in recent years has established strong ties with the Russian Orthodox Church.

Thanks to his support, Russian Patriarch Kirill, a staunch supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, avoided EU sanctions last year in the name of protecting "religious freedom", recalls AFP.

At the same time, the Hungarian leader maintains a complicated relationship with Kyiv, refusing to provide military aid to Ukraine against the Russian invasion.

The number of people who died after the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP rose to 38 people

The number of people who died as a result of the explosion of the Kakhovka HPP and the large-scale flooding of the territory in the Kherson region rose to 38 people, and another 115 were injured, the emergency services reported to TASS today.

"According to the latest data, 38 people died. Another 115 people were injured, they were hospitalized with hypothermia and other injuries," said a source. Earlier, the chairman of the regional government, Andrey Alekseenko, had reported 35 dead.

In addition, the water level continues to fall. To date, water has been pumped from nearly 9,370 residential buildings, over 60 socially significant sites and five cemeteries.

