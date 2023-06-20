The Bulgarian National Television now has a News Program in Ukrainian

Society | June 20, 2023, Tuesday // 09:54
From the 19th of June, BNT (Bulgarian National Television) started broadcasting a news program "Around the world and in our country" in Ukrainian.

The broadcasts in Ukrainian can be watched online - on the BNT website and on social networks.

The anchor of the news is Maria Plachkova.

The program is mainly intended for Ukrainians who currently live in Bulgaria, explained Plachkova.

"The Embassy of Ukraine expresses its gratitude to the Directorate of BNT for the support of the temporarily displaced citizens of Ukraine who are currently in the Republic of Bulgaria" - the diplomatic mission stated yesterday.

You can watch the first broadcast of BNT in Ukrainian here.

/OFFNews

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

Tags: BNT, Ukrainian, Bulgaria, language
