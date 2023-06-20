COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 69 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

Sixty-nine new cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. One person died, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.

2,287 tests were done (nearly 3 percent were positive).

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria is now 1,308,683.

The number of people who died in Bulgaria after contracting the coronavirus is 38,412.

Active cases are 1,834.

There are 207 hospitalized with a diagnosis of COVID-19, 35 of whom are in intensive care units.

There were 24 new arrivals in a medical facility in the last 24 hours.

Eighty-five people who tested positive for the coronavirus were reported cured in the last 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered in Bulgaria is 1,268,437.

During the last 24 hours, 14 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered. Their total number since the beginning of the campaign in Bulgaria has reached 4,613,037.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal