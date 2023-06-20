Weather in Bulgaria: Increasingly Higher Temperatures in the coming days and Less Precipitation

The minimum temperatures today will be between 12°C and 17°C, and the maximum between 26°C and 31°C, in Sofia - around 26°C.

Sunny weather will prevail over Western and Central Bulgaria, after noon over the mountainous regions with temporary increases in cloudiness, but only in isolated places in the mountains will it rain and thunder. Over Eastern Bulgaria, the cloudiness, cumulus and cumulus-rain, will often be significant and in places there will be precipitation and thunder. It will blow weak, in the eastern regions - a moderate wind from the north-northwest.

Along the Black Sea, the cloudiness, cumulus and cumulus-rain, will often be significant and in some places short-term rain with thunder will occur. It will blow to a moderate wind from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures: 24°-26°C. The temperature of the sea water is 22°-23°C. The excitement of the sea will be 1-2 points.

In the mountains, sunny weather will prevail, after noon with temporary increases in cloudiness, but only in isolated places it will rain and thunder. Mostly moderate winds will blow from the north-northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 20°C, at 2000 meters - about 12°C.

In the coming days, sunny weather will prevail over most of the country. Around and after noon, cumulus clouds will develop, more significant on Wednesday and Thursday over Eastern Bulgaria and the mountainous regions, on Friday over Western Bulgaria and in some places there will be short-term rain. Temperatures will rise and by Friday daytime temperatures will be around and above 30°C, in some places they will reach 34-35°C.

On Saturday, the day will also start with sunny weather, but by midday over the western areas, later in the day and overnight on Sunday and in the east, cumulus clouds will develop. There will be brief rains, thunderstorms, hail is also possible. The wind will be from the west-northwest, light to moderate, and will bring cooler air with it. Temperatures will drop in western Bulgaria, but in the east they will still be high.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology