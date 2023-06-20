Bulgaria: Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel discussed Bulgaria’s EU Agenda with Von der Leyen

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel held a meeting with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels. The Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister is on a working visit to the Belgian capital.

Ursula von der Leyen congratulated Mariya Gabriel on her inauguration as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs in the regularly elected government and wished her success in her new commitments. The Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister informed von der Leyen about the cabinet's priorities.

In the conversation, the topic of Bulgaria's accession to Schengen was discussed, which remains key for our country. Mariya Gabriel thanked Ursula von der Leyen for the support of the European Commission on this important topic.

The meeting also focused on the challenges facing Bulgaria, related to progress in the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan. Mariya Gabriel confirmed to the President of the EC the government's commitment to continue active work on all tasks related to joining the Eurozone.

At the end of the meeting, Mariya Gabriel and Ursula von der Leyen united around the solidarity and unity of the European Union in connection with the support for Ukraine.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg