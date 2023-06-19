Xi Jinping after the meeting with Blinken: We reached an Agreement on Specific Issues
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China and the United States have made progress on a number of issues during meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Beijing, AFP reports.
"The Chinese side has made its position clear and we have agreed to continue relations in the spirit of the agreements we reached with President Biden in Bali," Xi Jinping pointed out during the talks with Blinken. He added that the two sides had reached an agreement on some specific issues.
The meeting is seen as a special gesture and a sign that Beijing is ready to take steps to reduce tensions between the rival world powers.
It is the first visit by a US secretary of state to China in five years.
The visit has been the subject of extensive commentary in the US media with the expectation that it will contribute to improved relations.
Meanwhile, in Berlin, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier welcomed Chinese Premier Li Qiang and called for more intensive dialogue between Washington and Beijing.
