Bulgaria: A 6-year-old Child Shot Himself in the Leg

Society » INCIDENTS | June 19, 2023, Monday // 14:19
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: A 6-year-old Child Shot Himself in the Leg

A 6-year-old child shot himself with a gun in the Vidin village of Ruzhintsi, reports the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Vidin.

Yesterday around 3:00 p.m., the Belogradchik Police Department received a report about a 6-year-old boy from the village of Ruzhintsi, who was examined in the emergency room at the Montana hospital with a leg injury. After medical assistance, the child was released for home treatment.

During the investigation, it was clarified that on the same day at around 1:00 p.m. in a car parked in front of his house in the village, owned by a 42-year-old man from the village of Cherno Pole (living on a family basis with the child's mother), the boy shot himself with an air pistol. The air gun was duly seized.

The work of the investigators on the case continues within the framework of the initiated pre-trial proceedings on the inventory of the Belogradchik Police Departmen.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: child, Ruzhintsi, shot
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria