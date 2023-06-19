Bulgaria: A 6-year-old Child Shot Himself in the Leg
A 6-year-old child shot himself with a gun in the Vidin village of Ruzhintsi, reports the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Vidin.
Yesterday around 3:00 p.m., the Belogradchik Police Department received a report about a 6-year-old boy from the village of Ruzhintsi, who was examined in the emergency room at the Montana hospital with a leg injury. After medical assistance, the child was released for home treatment.
During the investigation, it was clarified that on the same day at around 1:00 p.m. in a car parked in front of his house in the village, owned by a 42-year-old man from the village of Cherno Pole (living on a family basis with the child's mother), the boy shot himself with an air pistol. The air gun was duly seized.
The work of the investigators on the case continues within the framework of the initiated pre-trial proceedings on the inventory of the Belogradchik Police Departmen.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » The Crisis Situation after the Torrential Rains in Northwestern Bulgaria is Gradually Normalizing
- » Floods in Bulgaria: The Regions of Montana and Vratsa are ready to Evacuate the Villages near the Ogosta River
- » Minister of Regional Development: All the Resources of the State are used to Overcome the Damage caused by the Floods in Bulgaria
- » Bulgaria: Partial State of Emergency in Etropole due to Floods
- » Co-chairman of a Bulgarian Association in North Macedonia was Beaten because he is a "Dirty Bulgarian"
- » Bulgaria: Military Personnel offered Help to overcome the Consequences of the Floods in Berkovitsa