Bulgaria: A 6-year-old Child Shot Himself in the Leg

A 6-year-old child shot himself with a gun in the Vidin village of Ruzhintsi, reports the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Vidin.

Yesterday around 3:00 p.m., the Belogradchik Police Department received a report about a 6-year-old boy from the village of Ruzhintsi, who was examined in the emergency room at the Montana hospital with a leg injury. After medical assistance, the child was released for home treatment.

During the investigation, it was clarified that on the same day at around 1:00 p.m. in a car parked in front of his house in the village, owned by a 42-year-old man from the village of Cherno Pole (living on a family basis with the child's mother), the boy shot himself with an air pistol. The air gun was duly seized.

The work of the investigators on the case continues within the framework of the initiated pre-trial proceedings on the inventory of the Belogradchik Police Departmen.

