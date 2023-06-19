Bulgaria: Former Chief Prosecutor Ivan Geshev hinted at a Political Career in the Future

Politics | June 19, 2023, Monday // 12:01
With an address to the Bulgarian people on YouTube, the former chief prosecutor Ivan Geshev hinted at a possible political career. Announcing his resignation as prosecutor, he promised citizens "to continue the fight for truth and justice.”

"I made my choice - not to be silent and not to bow my head to injustice.

Today I speak for the last time as a magistrate, after I have followed the law and after thirty years of working for the people, I have resigned as a prosecutor.

I did it with the awareness that no prosecutor's office can fight corruption and theft when corruption and theft have become state policy.

That is why today I speak to the Bulgarians in Bulgaria - as I promised - with the clear understanding that political problems are solved by political means.

Today I promise you only one thing - to continue the fight for truth and justice in our Fatherland," said Geshev in his address and promises "I will not betray you and I will not lie to you".

