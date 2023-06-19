Health Authorities took Samples from 92 Spots along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast

The sea water along the Bulgarian Black Sea is safe for bathing and there is currently no evidence of impending pollution. This was stated by the chief state health inspector Assoc. Angel Kunchev in connection with concerns about sea water pollution after the spilling of the waters from the "Nova Kakhovka" dam into the Black Sea, BNT reported.

The health authorities took samples from 92 spots along the Black Sea and there are no deviations so far. There are no data on pollution in neighboring Romania, where potentially dangerous water would reach first, Kunchev specified.

At the moment, restrictions for bathing in the sea water due to the outflow of waters from Nova Kakhovka have been announced only for the Odesa Bay.

"Things don't happen in minutes and hours, it depends on sea currents and climate, but the marine environment, in general, is not very good for microorganisms, it has a self-cleaning effect, so I personally don't expect a problem, but that's why they take samples - if there is something, let's take samples," Kunchev said.

During the summer season, the health authorities will pay special attention not only to the sea water, but also to hygiene in children's camps.

