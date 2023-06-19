COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 10 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

10 are the new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. They were found in 291 tests.

There are 1,851 active cases. Five have entered hospitals for treatment, with them the number of patients in medical facilities is 221, of which 34 are in intensive care units.

Two people lost the battle with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, since the beginning of the pandemic, their number is 38,411.

Not a single dose of vaccine was administered during the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 4,613,023 doses have been administered.

/COVID-19 Unified Information Portal