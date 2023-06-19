Weather in Bulgaria: Rains in the East, Sun in the West

Today over the western half of Bulgaria it will be mostly sunny, in the afternoon - with cumulus clouds, but it will be almost without precipitation.

In the east, cumulonimbus clouds will develop and in many places there will be short-lived, temporarily intense precipitation and thunderstorms. There are also conditions for hail. It will blow to a moderate wind from the west-northwest.

Maximum temperatures will mostly be between 23°C and 28°C, in Sofia - around 25°C.

Along the Black Sea, the cloudiness will be mostly significant, cumulus and cumulus-rainy. In many places there will be short-lived, temporarily intense rain and thunderstorms. There are also conditions for hail. It will blow to a moderate wind from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be 23°-25°C. The temperature of the sea water is 22°-24°C. The excitement of the sea will be 2-3 points.

Before noon it will be mostly sunny over the mountains, in the afternoon with cumulus clouds, but there will be almost no precipitation. Over the eastern half of Stara Planina, in Sakar and Strandzha, the cloudiness will be cumulus-rainy and in many places there will be rain and thunder. A moderate wind will blow from the northwest. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 19°C, at 2000 meters - about 11°C.

In the coming days, it will be mostly sunny in Western and Central Bulgaria. In the afternoon, cumulus clouds will develop and isolated short-term precipitation is possible mainly in the mountainous areas.

Cloudiness over Eastern Bulgaria will often be significant on Tuesday morning, and on Wednesday around and after noon it will rain in places. Maximum temperatures will be between 25°C and 30°C.

On Thursday, the weather will be mostly sunny across the country, and the chance of precipitation will decrease.

/National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology