The Crisis Situation after the Torrential Rains in Northwestern Bulgaria is Gradually Normalizing

The partial disaster situation remains in Elin Pelin after the torrential rains that flooded Northwestern Bulgaria in recent days. In Vratsa region, where the situation was critical, the levels of the Skat and Ogosta rivers began to drop.

Meanwhile, the meetings of the Minister of the Interior with the mayors of the municipalities that have suffered from the floods in the past weeks are also starting.

Minister Kalin Stoyanov leads the Interdepartmental Commission for Restoration and Assistance, which must allocate funds for the restoration of the damage as soon as possible.

Due to the planned release of the "Ogosta" dam, the inhabitants of nine houses were evacuated as a precaution, as well as herds of farm animals. Now everyone is back in their homes.

Many volunteers came to the aid of the people in the municipality of Elin Pelin

Due to the torrential rains, the municipality of Elin Pelin declared a partial state of emergency in the village of Stolnik, the village of Churek, the village of Golema Rakovitsa, the village of Potop and the village of Eleshnitsa.

The situation in the village of Eleshnitsa at this moment seems relatively calm. The river level has already fallen.

"The situation was very difficult the last few days, but we are calmer now. The level of the river has significantly dropped by about a meter, a meter and a half. We have no people in distress, but we have flooded yards in the lower parts along the river," explained Kristalina Ivanova, deputy mayor of the village of Eleshnitsa.

She expressed her immense gratitude to the municipal administration, the local people and the many volunteers who came to deal with the critical situation. According to Ivanova, the situation was on the verge of flooding, which was a real test.

"The situation was really very critical. That's why they got involved, from 16-year-old boys and girls, who were holding the sacks, to more than 60-70-year-old local residents. Help was also provided by other residents of the municipality, who came to help. They have seen in social networks that something is happening in Eleshnica and arrived on the spot and with the general help of those people who participated in this action, maybe more than 100 cubic meters of sand were filled in sacks and built dikes," said one of the volunteers.

A village with 200 people in Ruzhintsi municipality was left without access for cars

A village with 200 people in Ruzhintsi municipality was left without access to cars. After the rains, the road became impassable and is now dangerous for cars. To prevent it from collapsing completely, the movement of cars on it has been stopped, but there are also those who do not comply with the ban, the municipality said.

At the same time, a section of the other road, which leads to Cherno Pole from the village of Ruzhintsi, collapsed. As of today, they are starting to backfill the collapsed section and hope that it will be passable in the coming days. Bread to Cherno Pole and food from the social dining room will be hand-carried.

Students will not travel to school. The other road is used, which is also not in good condition and the detour to reach the neighboring village in Montana region is more than 10 kilometers.

