COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 19 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

19 new cases of Covid-19 were registered in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria. 1 infected person died. This is shown by the data from the Unified Information Portal. 390 tests were done.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria is now 1,308,604. The number of people who have died after contracting the virus in our country since the beginning of the pandemic is 38,409.

There are currently 1,849 active cases and 220 hospitalized patients, 35 of which are in intensive care units. 1 person was newly admitted to a medical facility in the last 24 hours.

No cured patients in the last 24 hours. Thus, the total number of recoveries in Bulgaria remains 1,268,346.

In the last 24 hours, no doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered.

