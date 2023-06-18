Bulgaria: The 16th edition of “Sofia Pride

Sofia Pride was held in the Bulgarian capital for the 16th year in a row. There was a concert in the Prince's Garden, which was followed by a peace procession.

For the first time, the event was openly supported by 11 Bulgarian families, who invited everyone to join Pride Parade as a sign of support for people from the LGBTIQ+ community.

The event was held under heightened security measures and a heavy police presence.

With the colors of the rainbow and extravagant clothes and hairstyles, many people gathered in the Prince's Garden to show that they want to be who they are.

Many who are not part of the community came out in support.

At 8:00 p.m., the peaceful procession of the participants in Sofia Pride began, passing along G.S. Rakovski Street. As the procession passed, traffic for cars and public transport along its route were stopped.

Thousands of people participated in the procession, and there were also three trucks - platforms on which powerful speakers were placed and where DJs played music.

The procession was very colorful and passed under increased security measures.

Organizers of this year's Sofia Pride have warned participants that once the march is over, they should leave in large groups and cover up the various symbols of pride because there is a danger of being targeted by people who don't believe in what the participants believe.

There are no reported problems with the procession itself.

