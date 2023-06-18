Floods in Bulgaria: The Regions of Montana and Vratsa are ready to Evacuate the Villages near the Ogosta River

As a result of the heavy rains in the North-West, the government is taking additional preventive measures to protect the life and health of the population, reports the press center of the Council of Ministers.

An organization was created in case of a need for the evacuation of towns and villages in the immediate vicinity of the Ogosta River. The district governors of the Montana and Vratsa regions are ready to evacuate the residents of the village of Hayredin (Vratsa region) and the town of Boychinovtsi, the villages of Portitovtsi, Erden, Kobilyak and Lehchevo, and the lower parts of the villages of Murchevo, Vladimirovo and Gromshin (Montana region).

The decision to evacuate will be made in the event that, by order of "Irrigation Systems", it is necessary to raise the level of the Ogosta River due to a controlled release of the waters of the Ogosta Dam.

By order of the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Andrey Tsekov, the employees of the regional road authorities in the country and of all water and sanitation companies are fully prepared to assist the mayors in places to prevent and overcome the severe consequences of the torrential rains in recent days.

In the Hayredin municipality, a partial state of emergency has been declared for the villages of Hayredin and Mihailovo

In the Hayredin municipality, a partial state of emergency has been declared for the villages of Hayredin and Mihailovo due to the increased level of the Ogosta River. There are spills in places in the area of the two villages.

An additional rise in the river level is expected in the event of a controlled release of the waters of the Ogosta Dam in Montana.

Residents of both villages have been warned of the danger. Some have been evacuated to the old people's home in Hayredin, others spent the night with their relatives, and the rest are ready to quickly leave their homes, said the mayor of the municipality, Todor Alexiev.

The animals were brought out from the farms near the river. A crisis headquarters has been formed in the municipality to monitor the situation.

The Malak Iskar River overflowed its banks and flooded a bridge in the Etropole area

The main directorate "Fire Safety and Protection of the Population" added that the level of the Matitsa River rose during the afternoon hours of yesterday. Because of this, dikes are being built in several villages in the municipality of Elin Pelin.

As of 6:00 p.m., 15 reports of flooded yards, basements and infrastructure were received in the Sofia region as a result of the rains. There were also reports of flooded sites in the villages of Boykovets and Tserovo. In Sofia, two teams of the fire department work at addresses on the territory of Novi Iskar and Bukhovo. Ten of the addresses have already been drained.

There are no reports of injured people.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Bulgarian National Radio